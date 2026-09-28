Health has been arguably the biggest thorn in the side of the Memphis Grizzlies over the past three seasons.

2023-24 was completely derailed by injuries, and bumps and bruises played a big role in Memphis finishing 25-57 in 2025-26. However, the Grizzlies' injury report is almost empty entering year one of a new era.

Edey fully recovered

The biggest news is the status of 7-4 big man Zach Edey. The third-year center is the key to Memphis having the kind of year it wants to have. General manager Zach Kleiman said Edey is good to go for the start of training camp.

Kleiman talking now



Says Zach Edey is exactly where they hoped he would be



"He'll be ready beginning of the season" — Landon Speck (@landonspeck2) September 28, 2026

"He's doing well," Kleiman said. "He is currently cleared for full speed, full court activity. He's been there for a little bit at this point and responding well so far.

Kleiman added that Edey is not ruled out for preseason, but Memphis will be smart in handling the situation.

"Possible he gets some limited minute reps in preseason," Kleiman said. "Not saying he will, not saying he won't. I wouldn't react overly to that if we decide to be a little more conservative."

"I've never spent this much time, just on everything, like making sure my whole body's right, making sure I feel more athletic than I ever really have," Edey said. "On the good days, I feel more athletic than I did last year already."

Peavy suffers ankle injury

Micah Peavy is the only player out due to injury right now. Kleiman said Peavy turned an ankle

"It's going to be a little time before we can get a look at Micah, but other than that expecting a very full level of participation," Kleiman said.

Peavy was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans along with Jordan Hawkins, a second round pick and second round swap rights for Taj Gibson and AJ Johnson on Sept. 8. He projects to be in the group of players who might not make the final roster for Memphis.

Pippen and Wells good to go

Kleiman had good news about the health of Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jaylen Wells.

"Scotty and Jaylen, they had their things at the end of the season, full go, they're totally fine," Kleiman said.

Kleiman says Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jaylen Wells are full go for training camp



Micah Peavy turned an ankle recently, so he is out to start camp — Landon Speck (@landonspeck2) September 28, 2026

Pippen underwent a sesamoidectomy on his right big toe in March that ended his season. He only played in 10 games due to undergoing the same procedure on his left big toe before the start of last season.

Wells underwent surgery on March 31 to stabilize a tendon avulsion fracture in his right big toe. Both Pippen and Wells are expected to have major roles this season, Wells as a starter or key reserve, and Pippen as the primary backup point guard.

Pippen said he thinks not playing last year is causing people to sleep on him.

"I think it's a lot of motivation, it's because I wasn't able to play last year and I wasn't able to play the best of my ability," Pippen said.

Memphis opens training camp in Nashville on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Its first preseason game is on Monday, Oct. 5, in Atlanta against the Hawks.