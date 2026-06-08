Who is the One Player Who Needs to Improve the Most for the Memphis Grizzlies?

Tuomas Iisalo and Zach Kleiman are conducting a full rebuild in Memphis and they have a solid young core to start with. Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, and Jaylen Wells lead the way while Memphis has 3 picks within the top 32 of this years NBA Draft.

For any good team to get over the hump, there has to be a player who improves, and it helps even more when that player wasn't expected to. If a player on a team-friendly contract can reach his full potential, it helps bolster a team to Championship contention, and can also help propel a rebuild.

Last year the Grizzlies saw that jump from Cam Spencer, and the next player they need to take the next step is Zach Edey.

Every Grizzlies All-Rookie Team selection since 2018



2026: Cedric Coward

2025: Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells

2024: GG Jackson

2021: Desmond Bane

2020: Ja Morant (ROTY), Brandon Clarke

2019: Jaren Jackson Jr.



8 players in 8 years, the most by any team in that span #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/wwAHQ5YBt2 — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) May 22, 2026

Edey is 7'3 and every bit of 300lbs, he is a walking double double, and if the Grizzlies want this young core to eventually take them back into contention, Zach Edey has to develop into the player he can become. In a Western Conference with Victor Wembanyama, Alperen Sengun, Chet Holmgren, and many other big man in the entire NBA. Edey has to be the guy.

It starts with his health; he has to be on the floor for Memphis because they are that much better when he plays. This season averaged 13.6/11.1/1.1 while averaging 2 blocks per game. He is a great defender and a capable scorer. If Edey can fully develop into a menacing interior force the Grizzlies paint will be locked down for years to come.

Now for some insight from our other insiders here at OnSi.

Ethan J. Skolnick

"As Memphis pivots fully to youth, with three picks in the top 32 and a roster of recent All-Rookie selections, it's tough to pinpoint just one. But here's what needs to improve most: Zach Edey's health. If Edey will be habitually absent, as he was last season and has been the case for many men his size, the Grizzlies will have issues building anything. His effect on the defense is dramatic and that allows others to fall into place. And offensively, he provides a rim threat that it's not clear the Grizzlies will otherwise have. The Grizzlies have had so many injuries that the fans are scarred, and likely expecting the worst. But somehow Memphis needs to consistently get 70 games out of its man in the middle."

Tony Mejia

"Cedric Coward had a great rookie season but struggled due to injuries down the stretch and was unable to prove he could consistently be a No. 1 option even when Memphis' tank job was in full swing. The Kawhi Leonard comparisons aren't completely far-fetched. Coward has the physical gifts to be an impact player at both ends and must continue progressing towards his lofty ceiling. If he gets there, the Grizzlies have another franchise player in the frontcourt to build around in addition to center Zach Edey."