The NBA officially approved a dramatic overhaul of its draft lottery system, introducing sweeping anti-tanking measures designed to discourage teams from bottoming out for better draft odds. According to Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies were the only franchise to vote against the proposal.

The NBA's Board of Governors vote passed 29-1 -- with the Memphis Grizzlies as the lone vote against the new anti-tanking lottery reform, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/24FUnS0cd0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2026

The new format, dubbed the “3-2-1 lottery,” expands the lottery pool from 14 teams to 16 and significantly changes how odds are distributed. Teams with the three worst records in the league — labeled the “relegation zone”, will now receive fewer chances at the No. 1 overall pick than teams just outside the bottom tier. They only receive 2, lottery balls.

The league also added restrictions preventing teams from winning the No. 1 pick in consecutive years or landing three straight top-five selections (this part is what hurts Memphis next season).

The NBA’s decision comes after growing frustration around the league regarding intentional losing late in the season. In recent years, multiple franchises have openly prioritized lottery positioning over competitiveness, especially once playoff hopes disappeared.

Commissioner Adam Silver and league executives spent months discussing possible solutions before ultimately approving one of the boldest structural changes in modern American professional sports where teams that are in the lower middle, get better lottery odds than the three worst NBA teams.

The "3-2-1 lottery" is named to represent the number of lottery balls per team. Teams with a bottom-three record -- the relegation area -- have only two lottery balls. Teams that do not qualify for the playoffs or play-in tournament in spots four through 10 receive three lottery… https://t.co/H1BYVdQGra — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2026

Why it May Help Memphis

While Memphis opposed the new system, the Grizzlies are one of the few organizations that may actually thrive under it.

Under Zach Kleiman, Memphis has consistently proven it can identify and develop talent regardless of draft position. The franchise selected Ja Morant with the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, then followed that up with major hits such as Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and Cedric Coward. Zach Kleiman has a proven track record.

Instead of rewarding teams that completely collapse at the bottom of the standings, the NBA is now incentivizing franchises to stay competitive for as long as possible. Memphis has largely operated that way already.

The only question then becomes, what will the NBA go to after the 2029 draft?

Why they May Have Opposed it

That history likely explains why Memphis was comfortable disagreeing with the league’s direction. Organizations that draft well traditionally benefit from a system with more certainty and fewer gimmicks. At the same time, the flattening of lottery odds could ultimately help the Grizzlies long term, especially if they remain competitive while retooling around their core.

However, next season the Grizzlies may not like this new rule. The Grizzlies traded for Utah’s 2027 1st round pick in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade, but because Utah has drafted in the top-5 each season the last three years the highest that pick could be next year is 6th. With Cleveland and Minnesota likely being playoff teams, Memphis had a fair reason to vote no.

The Grizzlies have the more favorable 2027 first of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah.



Because Utah has a top-5 pick this year, their first in 2027 cannot be in the top-5 under the new rules. https://t.co/U4uhXU3XmI — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 28, 2026

Memphis does own their 2028 pick and also their own or Orlando's 3-30 in 2029.

So, while the Grizzlies may have stood alone in opposition, they had every right to as it directly lowers the value of their most recent trade. Yet there’s a real chance this new system ends up favoring the exact type of organization they’ve built themselves into.