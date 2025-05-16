2025 NBA Draft: NBA Expert Gives Honest Analysis on Whether the Hawks Should Keep or Trade The 13th Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is in the books and it went exactly how the Atlanta Hawks were hoping that it would. While the Hawks' own pick was controlled by San Antonio, Atlanta was watching intently, hoping that the Sacramento Kings pick would stay at No. 13. Atlanta owned the Kings pick this season thanks to the Kevin Huerter trade in 2022 and it finally conveyed this season. While there was a high probability chance that this is where the Hawks's pick would land, it is now official and Atlanta is now going to have two first-round picks this season. The Mavericks pulled a stunner and won the NBA Draft lottery, with the Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets rounding out the top four.
Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Do they keep both and add two new rookies to the team? Do they package them together to try and move up into the top ten for a player they really like? Do they trade one of the picks for a veteran player to help them win now? There are plenty of options for the Hawks.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey says the Hawks should stay at No. 13 and make their selection:
"In the meantime, the Hawks worked their way back into the lottery by trading Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings, where Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has them taking Collin Murray-Boyles.
Whether it's him or someone else who might be available in that range, Atlanta should go ahead and make the pick. It has something brewing with a young core that includes Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson.
Adding another up-and-coming talent to that group is a wiser path forward than spending some of it on a role player who probably won't lift the Hawks out of mediocrity."
Verdict: Draft
I think this would be the smartest move for the Hawks. There are a lot of talented players in the range of both of their picks (13 and 22) and this is a good draft overall. Adding younger talents to the core of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu would be smart and there will be plenty of options.
In the first mock draft since the lottery, ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony have Atlanta selecting Michigan State guard Jase Richardson at No. 13 and Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the No. 22 pick:
Jase Richardson, PG/SG, Michigan State
Freshman | TS%: 63.2
Scouting report: "Richardson broke through as a surprise one-and-done at Michigan State, earning a major role and impressing with his poise and versatility in the backcourt. There has been some dissonance for evaluators between his strong analytic profile and the eye test, with terrific all-around productivity but average physical tools and some questions as to whether he can handle full-time point guard duties in the long run.
Richardson has plenty of fans among the league's executives, but his range might be a little wider than some of the other players projected in this part of the draft.
NBA intel and fit: The Hawks made encouraging strides this season, with the additions of Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher injecting youth and depth into their starting five. Atlanta changed leadership in the offseason and is still searching for a president of basketball operations, but should be looking to cultivate depth through the draft much the same. Richardson's feel and versatility at either guard spot would give them a useful connective option to mix in alongside their young roster."
Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown
Freshman | TS%: 58.7
Scouting report: "Sorber isn't expected to conduct much on-court activity during the predraft process as he recovers from foot surgery in February. Still, his strong feel for the game, defensive versatility, length, physicality and skill level as a pick-and-roll finisher are attractive qualities at 19 years old that should draw plenty of attention in this portion of the draft.
NBA intel and fit: The Hawks acquired the Lakers' pick as part of the Dyson Daniels-Dejounte Murray trade, their second selection in the first round. With Clint Capela an unrestricted free agent, it makes sense for the Hawks to think about drafting a successor to back up Onyeka Okongwu at the center position."
Both players would fill needs and Richardson has been a popular pick for the Hawks at No. 13 in different mock drafts.
The Hawks have a few needs heading into the offseason (in no particular order): interior defense, shooting, forward depth/size, and another ball handler. Richardson (6'3, 185 LBS) had a very good freshman season with the Spartans, averaging 12.1 PPG on 49% shooting from the field and 41% from three on 3.2 three point attempts per game. If the Hawks elected to not bring back Caris LeVert, Richardson would be an interesting player to try and fill that void. He is not a pure point guard, averaging only 1.9 APG last season, but could give the Hawks some scoring pop off the bench.
The Hawks are going to have a need at the backup center this offseason with both Clint Capela and Larry Nance heading toward unrestricted free agency. Sorber was injured this season, but he has loads of talent and could go even higher than this. As a defender and rebounder, he would make plenty of sense.
Woo has the Hawks picking Richardson at No. 13 and he linked him to the Hawks last month as their most "likely" pick at No. 13.
"Richardson made a good case for himself this season as a solid complementary player with room to grow, displaying well-rounded ability at Michigan State and solid effort playing on and off the ball. That versatility makes sense with the Hawks' current personnel as a plug-and-play option, rotating in behind and alongside Trae Young and Dyson Daniels with the ability to balance lineups.
The Hawks should also be considering bigs at this spot to develop frontcourt depth, with names such as Joan Beringer and Noa Essengue (both international players) offering interesting upside."
This is going to be a big draft for the Hawks front office, no matter what they decide to do with the two picks. Let's see what transpires.
