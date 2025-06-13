2025 NBA Draft Profile- How Would Arizona Forward Carter Bryant Fit With The Atlanta Hawks?
The Atlanta Hawks have the 13th overall pick (via the Sacramento Kings) and the 22nd overall pick (via the Los Angeles Lakers). While they have these draft picks, they have also been making significant moves this offseason, starting with the front office, as they announced new hires yesterday.
Our own Rohan Raman covered the story. Let's take a look at his thoughts on the hires and some of their backgrounds in front office roles:
"Graham started as a Pelicans intern, advanced to video coordinator, coaching and front-office roles in New Orleans, rose to the general manager position, and leaves after 15 years with the team. While the Pelicans haven't been a very successful franchise during Griffin's tenure, that cannot be entirely put on him because he was working under a variety of decision makers. Most recently, David Griffin was the President of Basketball Operations in New Orleans before being replaced by Joe Dumars. Therefore, it's more interesting to look at the players the Pelicans drafted during the Griffin-Graham partnership to get a sense of how he might help the Hawks."
"Off first inspection, there are some good results here. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are the best two finds of the last few years for New Orleans, but snagging Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall late deserves some praise. Both have shown they are clear rotation-level players for their respective teams. It remains to be seen how more recent picks like Jordan Hawkins and Yves Missi will develop, but they seem primed to become rotation pieces at the very least with Missi having starter upside. Of course, Graham also likely had a role in the selection of Dyson Daniels, who earned both an All-Defensive First Team and Most Improved Player selection for the Hawks this year after being acquired from New Orleans."
"As a strategy and analytics exec, Dinwiddie has worked in the 76ers' front office since 2020 after 14 seasons with the Indiana Pacers. He was the executive vice president of basketball operations, so it's fair to assume he had significant influence under Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. While it's hard to gauge exactly how he will help Atlanta in his role, it can be assumed that he will bring an experienced voice in analytics to the Hawks. Morey is one of the most analytically driven decision makers in the NBA and likely would not entrust Dinwiddie with such a significant role if he was not suited for it. He could be someone that has an influence on the Dyson Daniels extension talks that will likely take place this summer."
With one of these picks, there's a chance that they will draft Arizona forward Carter Bryant, so let's take a look at some of Bryant's strengths and weaknesses:
Strengths:
Carter Bryant is an athletic, skilled wing who stands at 6-foot-8 and possesses good athleticism and shooting skills, a build well-suited for the NBA. With Bryant's height, he can use his length to his advantage as he can guard multiple positions and is a standout player in transition with his ability to get to the rim. His shooting is good as he shot 37% from three-point range, and 46% from the field, and his shooting style is helpful for him to grow into a wing that can space the floor in the NBA. His ability to play off the ball and be impactful with limited playing time as a catch-and-shoot kind of player leaves a good amount of potential. Bryan't is also useful on the defensive side of the ball, as he averages one block and one steals a game this season and plays the passing lanes well. Bryant's upside is high as teams could use him as a good two-way player and still has room for growth in his overall game and size.
Weaknesses:
Bryant struggled to secure consistent minutes this season, averaging just 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and one assist per game. While he can make a decent impact offensively at times, Bryant can be found relatively lost in the offense for stretches of the game and often forces play off the dribble, leading to his ball handling getting him into trouble. Even with the tools that Bryant possesses, he still lacks consistency in becoming a go-to player, and at times, his overall impact on the game is questioned. His free-throw percentage, currently at 69%, also leaves room for improvement.
Overall:
The Atlanta Hawks adding Bryant to the roster could help in terms of future potential with the young team, as he is just 19 years old and has shown flashes of being a good 3-and-D player, which the Hawks can use on this roster. He doesn't need the ball much to be effective, which would allow Trae Young to set him up as a shooter on offense. Additionally, his length and ability to play the passing lanes can help the Hawks on defense. The downside of this is that Bryant isn't very consistent offensively, which is what the Hawks are struggling with. At times, when he tends to drift away, it can cause problems for them in scoring in certain situations. Until he consistently rounds out his game and improves his decision-making, as well as shot selection, his performance can cause concern for a young team that wants to win.
Related Links: