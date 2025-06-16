2025 NBA Draft Profile - How Would Maryland Center Derik Queen Fit With The Atlanta Hawks?
The Atlanta Hawks have been making moves since the season ended, and they will continue to make moves as the NBA Draft approaches. There have been reports that Atlanta is looking to make moves at the center position, with veterans Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr. being on the move this summer.
Our very own Jackson Caudell has given his thoughts on some of the potential candidates the Hawks could grab this summer:
"The Atlanta Hawks are going to be in the market for a center or two this offseason due to both Clint Capela and Larry Nance becoming unrestricted free agents. Onyeka Okongwu is the only center on the roster heading into the draft and free agency and how Atlanta plans to attack the position is unclear other than the fact that Capela is very unlikely to return.
One thing is for certain though, the Hawks won't fill the center position with Steven Adams. The Rockets center was set to hit free agency this summer and was rumored to be a target for the Hawks, but it was announced today that he was re-signing with the Rockets on a 3 year, $39 Million deal.
Adams would have been the perfect fit for the Hawks. He would have given them size, interior defense, and is one of the top rebounders in the NBA. His fit with Trae Young would have been seamless, but now the Hawks will have to look elsewhere to fill the position.
Could it be the draft? There have been multiple reports this week linking the Hawks to a potential trade up from No. 13 with a big man in mind."
The Hawks have many options to choose from whether it be via free agency or the NBA Draft and one of the names that could be picked is Maryland Center Derik Queen.
Let's take a look at Queen's strengths and weaknesses:
Strengths:
Queen has the size and speed at 6-foot-10 that gives him a much-needed advantage at his age for the NBA, and his physicality will play in his favor. Queen averaged nine rebounds per game, good enough for second in the Big Ten Conference, and can move without the ball in his hands, as well as having a good ball handle for his size, which helps him get the offense going, driving to the paint. Another advantage that Queen has for his size is his quickness, which helps him on the defensive side of the ball, as he averaged one steal and one block per game. His ability to switch from point guard to center also gives him an advantage as a good switch and help defender, which complements his high motor, providing him with easy opportunities on offense. Queens' playmaking ability is another part of his game that can go unnoticed as he averaged under two assists per game, but if you watch his game, you will notice that he can play make inside or when driving to the paint. Queen has shown an ability to shoot in the midrange and from three-point range, as well as the ability to finish at the rim with ease.
Weaknesses:
Even though Queen has proven he can be a solid defender, he often relies on switching and playing the lanes rather than being a good on-ball defender on the perimeter or inside the paint. His ability to play offense, while helpful, can, at times, be a liability, as he can struggle with consistency and can't space the floor enough to be an offensive threat outside of the paint. There have been times when, even though Queen averages 16.5 points per game, he tends to score in single digits on certain nights and scores closer to the basket rather than around different areas of the court, which can be a problem when dealing with the bigger players of the NBA. Another notable weakness is that, while he shows potential in playmaking, he occasionally turns the ball over, which provides teams with extra scoring opportunities. His game-to-game defensive performance also raised some concern, as he can have games where he's not a factor on the defensive end or inside the paint, exhibiting inconsistencies. He has shown that he will need to be surrounded by defensive talent that can compensate for his shortcomings.
Overall:
If the Hawks added Queen to this roster, I see several reasons why this could work. The first is that Queen addresses the center problem they've been having since Trae Young entered the league by acquiring a dynamic big who can do everything possible on the court, both offensively and defensively. As far as defense, the Hawks would have enough talent around him to make up for his inconsistencies, and offensively, he can control the paint with ease as well as play make for his teammates when he doesn't have a shot he likes inside. His ability to be a threat to make jump shots could help the Hawks on the offensive side of things, and his fit with Trae Young is good based on his finishing ability at the rim. The downside to this pairing would be Queen's consistency, as he is just 20 years old, but he will likely be relied upon at the vacant center position to play meaningful minutes and will be needed on both ends of the court for the Hawks to succeed. Queen will also need to work on his non-paint scoring so that he doesn't clog the paint for a Hawks team that doesn't shoot the three-ball well enough for him to play in the post only.