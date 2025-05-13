2025 NBA Draft: What Should The Atlanta Hawks Do With Their Two Draft Picks?
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is in the books and it went exactly how the Atlanta Hawks were hoping that it would. While the Hawks own pick was controlled by San Antonio, Atlanta was watching intently, hoping that the Sacramento Kings pick would stay at No. 13. Atlanta owned the Kings pick this season thanks to the Kevin Huerter trade in 2022 and it finally conveyed this season. While there was a high probability chance that this is where the Hawks's pick would land, it is now official and Atlanta is now going to have two first-round picks this season. The Mavericks pulled a stunner and won the NBA Draft lottery, with the Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets rounding out the top four.
Here are the entire lottery results:
1. Dallas Mavericks
2. San Antonio Spurs
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Charlotte
5. Utah
6. Washington
7. New Orleans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Houston
11. Portland
12. Chicago
13. Atlanta (via Sacramento)
14. San Antonio (via Atlanta)
Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Let's break down the options.
1. Keep and make both picks
It could be as simple as keeping and making both picks. Under former GM Landry Fields, the Hawks prided themselves on development and have young players such as Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Zaccharie Risacher as the young core of the team. With Johnson back from injury, Atlanta could have a really good starting five of Trae Young, Daniels, Risacher, Johnson and Okongwu.
Going into the offseason, Atlanta has 11 players on its roster, not including two-way players. If the decline Dominick Barlow's team option, they would have 10. If they make these picks and keep them, they would be up to 12 players on the roster, potentially 13 if they pick up Barlow. They would have limited roster spots available if they kept both picks, but would have cost controlled talent that could grow with this team and provide depth next season.
2. Keep one pick and trade the other for a veteran player
Atlanta could opt to trade one pick for a veteran player to help round out their bench and use the other to develop a young talent. If they want a premium player, pick No.13 would have to be the one likely heading out, but No. 22 could get a solid player. This is an option where Atlanta gets veteran help, while getting a young player to develop
3. Package both picks to move up into the top ten to get a player they really like
If the Hawks really liked a prospect that they did not think would make it to No. 13, the could try and package both picks to move up. Now, some might like to try and take two players in the first round instead of one, but a player like Duke center Khaman Maluach or South Carolina forward Colin Murray-Boyles could be a fit and both don't seem likely to make the fall to No. 13.
4. Trade both picks for veteran help
This seems like the most unlikely scenario, but if Atlanta wanted to get multiple veterans to put on the bench or package them together for a star type of player, they could do this.
