2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Has Hawks Taking Pair of Talented Big Men To Help Bolster Depth
We are only into the first month of the NBA Season and while there is a lot to happen between now and April, it is never too early to get a look at how the NBA Draft might look. For the Atlanta Hawks, they could be looking at as many as two picks in the upcoming draft and a chance to add to the young core that has Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher. Those four players seem to be the nucleus of the Hawks future and they might need to be, as Atlanta does not control its own draft capital until 2028. They owe the Spurs their next three picks and they are trying to navigate that reality in the coming years. In 2025, Atlanta owns the Kings 1st round pick if it falls outside of the top 12 and they own the Lakers unprotected pick.
So with those two picks, who could the Hawks target? In the latest 2025 mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Hawks taking two forwards with the 14th pick (Kings) and 25th pick (Lakers):
14. Asa Newell
Team: Georgia
Position: PF/C
Size: 6'11", 220 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparisons: Jalen Smith
"Asa Newell has been eating around the rim, finishing plays moving from the dunker's spot and crashing the offensive glass. His length, mobility and motor have translated to easy baskets and disruptive defense.
NBA teams eventually interested in him will value the interior activity and productivity he'll bring from off the ball. He hasn't been able to connect from three yet, and it does seem like consistent shooting will be more of a long-term goal to bet on. But he shot well at Montverde and clearly has confidence based on the early attempts and green light.
There will be a lot more interested suitors in an energetic big and versatile defender if there is belief he can eventually stretch the floor regularly."
25. Carter Bryant
Team: Arizona
Position: SF/PF
Size: 6'8", 220 lbs
Age: 18
Nationality: USA
Pro Comparison: Marcus Morris
"At 6'8", 220 pounds with perimeter shotmaking skill, athletic finishing and defensive quickness, Carter Bryant clearly has the talent and look of an NBA forward.
He's going to go through quiet stretches this season for a veteran Arizona team. He may not give the lineup a singular, polished skill, but the physical tools and scoring versatility should keep scouts patient."
These are two interesting picks and give the Hawks valuable depth at forward. The Hawks don't have a backup power forward right now and unless Mouhamed Gueye takes a big leap forward this year, the Hawks should look to draft one or sign one. Newell fits that mold well, as does Bryant.
One position to watch for Atlanta is going to be center. Both Clint Capela and Larry Nance are expiring contracts and Onyeka Okongwu has not taken over the role of being the starter. This is not a great draft for centers, but the Hawks might look into drafting one or trading one of their picks for one.
