Atlanta Hawks News: De'Andre Hunter's Start to the Season Should Not Go Overlooked
Since he was drafted, De'Andre Hunter has been one of the most polarizing players on the Atlanta Hawks. He has flashed moments of high-level play on both ends of the courts, but has struggled with injuries and inconsistency during his time in Atlanta and he has a pretty big contract. I am not here to tell you those concerns are completely gone, but Hunter is off to a fantastic start to this season for the 7-8 Atlanta Hawks and is not getting the attention he deserves.
Now, Hunter has only played in four games for the Hawks this season, but they are 4-0 when he does play and he has scored at least 22 points in three of the four games. He scored 24 points in a win over Charlotte in the second game of the season, he scored 22 points on 7-13 shooting (3-5 from three) in a win over the Wizards, and just last night in a win over the Sacramento Kings, Hunter scored 24 points on 9-15 shooting and 4-8 from three.
The advanced numbers on Hunter's impact this year are pretty staggering, though it is just four games. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks have an efficiency differential of +12.3 when Hunter is on the floor and he has been worth 28 more wins when he has been on the court compared to when he is off, which is second on the team behind on Jalen Johnson. Atlanta's offense is +10.3 points better per 100 possessions when Hunter is on the floor, ranking in the 91st percentile. The Hawks play with the efficiency differential of a 60-win team when Hunter is on the floor compared to when he is off. Is that likely to keep up? Probably now, but is shows how valuable he has been on both ends of the floor for the Hawks.
Now, he has only played 104 minutes this year and missed 11 total games, but he has been a huge difference-maker when he has been on the floor. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to monitor if Hunter goes back in the starting lineup instead of No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Risacher has been the starter in most games for the Hawks this year with Hunter out, but Hunter has been a better player. He is shooting 48% from three on six attempts per game (both career highs). He is also setting career highs in PPG (20.5) and field goal percentage (50.0%).
The Hawks have been inconsistent this year, but Hunter has been awesome for the Hawks in pretty much every game he has played. For a team that is still trying to figure everything out, Hunter is providing them with a lot and has been one of their best players. If he continues this level of play, the Hawks could be a playoff threat.
