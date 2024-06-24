ESPN Insider Predicts Zaccharie Risacher Will Be First Pick Barring "Big Surprise"
Speculation about who the Hawks are going to take at the first overall pick has been rampant over the past few days. Although it is expected to be one of JL Bourg forward Zaccharie Risacher, Perth Wildcats forward Alex Sarr or Conneticut center Donovan Clingan, there is no clear consensus on who exactly the pick will be on Wednesday night.
Earlier today, ESPN's Jonathan Givony went on the Lowe Post and spoke with NBA insider Zach Lowe about who the Hawks are going to select. He had this to say:
“Could the Hawks surprise us? They're putting out smoke that Alex Sarr is still firmly in consideration there, even though they haven't gotten him in for a workout. The Hawks could do anything, and that goes in a lot of different ways, like with Trey Young, with Dejante Murray, with Capella, with their whole roster. But I think if anything but Zaccharie Risacher happens at one, I think that would be a big surprise around the NBA.”
Givony also offered some insight into why the Hawks have not been able to bring Sarr in for a workout. This is similar to what he said while talking to Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective.
"It just seems that he's looking at Washington's situation with their centers being Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley III. And the four is Kuzma, who can move to the three also. And so I think he's looking at that depth chart and believes there's more opportunity for him. I don't think it's anything against the Hawks, but the Hawks have some stuff to figure out with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. And so I think that it's a little bit less drama in Washington and just the opportunity is cleaner for him.”
Risacher being the first overall pick is something that Givony has consistently stated. His mock draft reflects that and this just serves as a further re-iteration. It is also interesting that Risacher has now become the odds-on favorite to be selected first, usurping Clingan from that spot.
A lot of signs are pointing towards Risacher being an Atlanta Hawk at the first overall spot, but nothing is absolute until draft night. Hawks fans should remember the 2022 draft, where Jabari Smith was mocked to the Magic for weeks until Paolo Banchero became the favorite ten minutes before the draft.
It is going to be an action-packed 48 hours for Atlanta as they make arguably their biggest decision of the summer.