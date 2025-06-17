Report: Top Draft Prospect Works Out For Atlanta Amid Potential Draft Night Trade Rumors
There are eight days until the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft and there is still some uncertainity about how some things might play out. Sure, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are virtual locks to be selected with the first two picks on draft night, but everything after that appears to be up in the air. One of the worst kept secrets around the league has been that the Hawks are doing their due diligence on the center prospects around the league, which makes a ton of sense given that Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr are free agents, with multiple reports stating that Capela is almost a lock to not be back with the Hawks next season. There is no center behind Onyeka Okongwu and the Hawks may look to draft one with one of their two first round picks (13 and 22).
Last week, there were multiple reports connecting the Hawks to a possible trade up in the draft, with Duke center Khaman Maluach being the target. According to a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Hawks have indeed worked out Maluach. The Pelicans and the Wizards were the other teams that had reportedly worked out the Duke product.
"Also developing is what I'm calling The Center Vortex at the back end of the lottery. Beginning with New Orleans at No. 7, there are plenty of teams that have been linked to centers. The top-rated prospect, Maluach, has visited with the Pelicans, Wizards and Hawks, sources say. The Duke product is also expected to meet with the Jazz before next Wednesday's Round 1.
Does that mean Maluach can go as high as No. 5? The mere question has only added to the skepticism that he will make it to the Raptors at No. 9.
But how far could the Raptors trade down and still be able to land a big man they covet? Sources say Chicago (No. 12) and Atlanta (No. 13) are two more teams with interest in drafting a center.
We've been discussing Atlanta's post-Clint Capela future for some time on this Substack, with Capela now just days away from becoming a free agent."
You can read the full report here.
If they did move up for Maluach, the fit is obvious. He would form a nice tandem with Onyeka Okongwu and give the Hawks needed interior size and defense. Okongwu is a very good player, but certain matchups are problematic for them and Maluach would help. His offensive game needs to grow, but playing alongside Trae Young would be very beneficial to him. He would be a rim-running threat and lob threat for Young and there is hope that he can develop an outside shot. He is still raw in many aspects, but the ceiling and fit make him an appealing target for Atlanta.
This move would make a ton of sense and if the Hawks were targeting Maluach, who makes the most sense for the way that their team is built, they would likely have to move in front of the Raptors at No. 9. The Raptors have been linked to Maluach and it seems that his floor is going to be the Raptors at No. 9. The Wizards (6), the Pelicans (7), and the Nets are in front of the Raptors. I don't think just packaging both of the Hawks picks is good enough to move up to six, so what would the cost be? Would they have to give up a future pick? Would Kobe Bufkin be on the table? Do the Hawks take back salary (Jordan Poole?) to get the deal done? That would complicate things, but moving up seven spots in the draft is going to be costly. The Hawks may just decide to stay put and see how the board falls.
Atlanta has been linked to a few big men in this draft, from Asa Newell, Derik Queen, and Joan Beringer and it would not be a surprise if the Hawks select one.