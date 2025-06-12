Southern Hip-Hop Icon Pastor Troy to Perform at the Atlanta Hawks 2025 NBA Draft Watch Party
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than two weeks away and the Atlanta Hawks are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch on draft night due to the fact they have two first round picks, No. 13 and No. 22 overall.
The Atlanta Hawks today announced that they have tapped Southern hip-hop icon Pastor Troy to perform at the team’s official 2025 NBA Draft Watch Party presented by the YMCA of Metro Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena. Attendees will be able to watch the Hawks make their selections on the jumbotron from the team’s home arena. Atlanta holds the No. 13 and 22 overall picks in this year’s draft. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com for $5, on a first-come, first-serve basis, with all proceeds benefiting the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and its community partner, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
Pastor Troy, a founding member of D.S.G.B. (Down South Georgia Boys), has released over 20 independent albums and collaborations with artists such as Lil Jon, Ludacris and Three 6 Mafia. The local community legend, known for hit songs like “Vice Versa” and “No Mo Play In GA”, received BMI’s Legends of ATL Award in 2016. Whether delivering an energetic performance on stage or a passionate speech to local students, Pastor Troy always represents the spirit of Atlanta. “I’m excited to perform at the Atlanta Hawks’ Draft Watch Party,” said Pastor Troy. “I’m going to bring the energy that will resonate across State Farm Arena all season long. We ready!”
The party will be hosted by the Hawks in-game hype emcee CM (Chris Marks). In attendance will also be members of Hawks Entertainment including Harry the Hawk, ATL Dancers and the Flight Crew, who will be on site to enhance the overall atmosphere and reward lucky fans with prizes.
“We are so thrilled to host our Draft Watch Party at State Farm Arena,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “We already have thousands of fans committed to coming downtown, and we can’t wait to welcome more as we plan to celebrate the selections of our newest draft picks.” For the second consecutive year, the NBA Draft will feature a two-night format. The first round will be held on Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET, airing on ABC and ESPN, followed by the second round at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 26 on ESPN.
Both rounds will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Doors for the Hawks Draft Watch Party will open at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25 at State Farm Arena and fans will be able to watch live coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft presented by State Farm inside the venue until 11:30 p.m.