Where to Watch The 1st Round Of The 2025 NBA Draft: TV Channel, Streaming, Selection Order, and More

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
We are officially 24 hours away from the 2025 NBA Draft.

There is not going to be much drama with the top two picks. Cooper Flagg is going to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks and Dylan Harper is going to go to the Spurs. The intrigue is going to start at three and the main storyline of the draft might be Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. Bailey has been the most talked about prospect in recent weeks, for a variety of reasons, and his range seems to be all over the place in the top ten. There are rumored to be lots of trade up potential from teams with multiple first round picks (Atlanta, Brooklyn, Oklahoma City) and veteran players could be moved. It has already been an interesting offseason and the draft is another busy night across the association.

Here is how you can watch the action.

When: Wednesday, June 25th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center --Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN and truTV | Streaming: Watch ESPN

Here is the order for every team in the first round:

1. Dallas

2. San Antonio

3. Philadelphia

4. Charlotte

5. Utah

6. Washington

7. New Orleans

8. Brooklyn

9. Toronto

10. Phoenix

11. Portland

12. Chicago

13. Atlanta

14. San Antonio

15. OKC

16. Memphis

17. Minnesota

18. Washington

19. Brooklyn

20. Miami

21. Utah

22. Brooklyn

23. New Orleans

24. OKC

25. Orlando

26. Brooklyn

27. Brooklyn

28. Boston

29. Phoenix

30. Clippers

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 NBA season officially came to a close Sunday night with the Oklahoma City Thunder winning the championship over the Indiana Pacers. Unlike other major sports, the offseason is literally around the corner in the NBA, and we have already seen major moves being made. The Orlando Magic traded for Desmond Bane, and yesterday, the Houston Rockets made a big move to acquire Kevin Durant from Phoenix. There is sure to be more on the way, and the 2025 NBA Draft is one day away.

While the No. 1 pick of the draft is already set in stone, there are questions throughout the rest of the lottery, and one of the most interesting teams to watch on draft night is going to be the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks got some lottery luck by landing the No. 13 pick courtesy of the Sacramento Kings, but they moved the 22nd pick in the Kristaps Porzingis trade that happened earlier this evening

Now, what will the Hawks do with this pick? Will they stay at No. 13 or try to move up or down?

