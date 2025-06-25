Where to Watch The 1st Round Of The 2025 NBA Draft: TV Channel, Streaming, Selection Order, and More
We are officially 24 hours away from the 2025 NBA Draft.
There is not going to be much drama with the top two picks. Cooper Flagg is going to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks and Dylan Harper is going to go to the Spurs. The intrigue is going to start at three and the main storyline of the draft might be Rutgers forward Ace Bailey. Bailey has been the most talked about prospect in recent weeks, for a variety of reasons, and his range seems to be all over the place in the top ten. There are rumored to be lots of trade up potential from teams with multiple first round picks (Atlanta, Brooklyn, Oklahoma City) and veteran players could be moved. It has already been an interesting offseason and the draft is another busy night across the association.
Here is how you can watch the action.
When: Wednesday, June 25th
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center --Brooklyn, New York
TV: ESPN and truTV | Streaming: Watch ESPN
Here is the order for every team in the first round:
1. Dallas
2. San Antonio
3. Philadelphia
4. Charlotte
5. Utah
6. Washington
7. New Orleans
8. Brooklyn
9. Toronto
10. Phoenix
11. Portland
12. Chicago
13. Atlanta
14. San Antonio
15. OKC
16. Memphis
17. Minnesota
18. Washington
19. Brooklyn
20. Miami
21. Utah
22. Brooklyn
23. New Orleans
24. OKC
25. Orlando
26. Brooklyn
27. Brooklyn
28. Boston
29. Phoenix
30. Clippers
