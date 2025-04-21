Atlanta Hawks Fire GM Landry Fields and Promote Onsi Saleh To General Manager
In a bit of a surprising move today, the Atlanta Hawks have announced they are moving on from GM Landry Fields and promoting Onsi Saleh to general manager, effective immediately and he will oversee the day-to-day basketball operations. Atlanta will begin the search for a President of Basketball Operations and have hired Sportsology Group, a leading provider of strategic advisory and operational support in the sports industry, to direct the process.
The Hawks finished the season with a 40-42 (.488) record and did not make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
“Every offseason we evaluate how we operate and ways we can improve our organization. As we enter this pivotal offseason, we have several complex decisions ahead of us, and we are committed to providing the human and financial resources needed to ensure that we navigate these decisions with a high level of precision and foresight. Adding an accomplished, senior-level leader to provide strategic direction and structure as well as partnering with Onsi and our talented front office is a top priority,” Principal Owner Tony Ressler said.
“I would genuinely like to thank Landry for his leadership during his time with us. Landry made our franchise better and left contributions that have positioned us for growth. I am grateful for his dedication and wish him success in his next endeavor.”
Prior to arriving in Atlanta in May 2024, Saleh spent the previous three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, including their 2022 NBA Championship team, and ending his tenure as its vice president of basketball strategy & team counsel.
Before Golden State, Saleh spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs, finishing as the team’s director of strategy & process/chief of staff.
This move comes just two days after Fields gave his exit interview with the media and outlined his plan for the offseason and how the vision he had going forward for the Hawks.
"Yeah, it's kind of taking a look at our group and we still have a number of guys under contract. So there's a lot here that's back. To be in a position with the flexibility that we have going into he summer, it's really good. And it allows us the opportunity to build further - I mean, not everyone is young right? But, for a number of players that are young, we're still gonna need to surround them with good players. So we're not going into next season not competing again. We're going to go out there and compete. So to have the flexibility to go get players or figure out ways to take in different players, whether it's a trade or free agency is important for us. And we wouldn't be able to do that if we didn;'t have the flexibility that we had. So it kind of goes back to all our objectives at the deadline, challenging to make those moves. But we knew we'd be in a position now to say 'Okay, now we have more of a run way to do some things and build' ".
Last offseason was arguably the best of Fields tenure, landing Dyson Daniels in the Dejounte Murray trade, extending Jalen Johnson to a team friendly deal, and selecting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Atlanta has a very interesting offseason ahead. There are questions about Trae Young's future with the team, they have a number of free agents, including Clint Capela, Larry Nance Jr, and Caris LeVert, and they potentially have two first round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. How will this team look? That will largely be determined by the new vision that Ressler, Saleh, and the new president of basketbal operations has.
Stay tuned for more news.
