2024-2025 Atlanta Hawks Season Grades: Vit Krejci
Age: 24 years old
2024-2025 Role: Bench Player
Stats: 7.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 blocks 0.6 steals on 50/44/71 shooting splits (20.2 minutes per game in 57 games played this season)
Back in 2025-26: Yes
Vit Krejci has been one of the better success stories for the Atlanta Hawks when it comes to development. He has gone from developing in the G-League to becoming a full part of the Hawks rotation this past season. Now the question is, can Krejci continue to improve and be a more integral part of an actual playoff rotation? Krejci only played 15 minutes combined in the two play-in losses to the Orlando Magic and still struggles on defense.
Let's start with where Krejci was most impressive.
Krejci set career highs in most major categories this season, but he was most impressive to me in his improvement from three. For the second straight season, Krejci shot over 40% from three, going for a career-high 43.7% this season on an average of 3.6 attempts per game. In fact, Krejci ranked in the 92nd percentile in three-point accuracy per Cleaning the Glass. He was a deadly accurate shooter and that was how he was most effective for the Hawks.
Krejci is not a true backup point guard, but he is a talented passer. Krejci had a 17.5 assist percentage, which ranked in the 82nd percentile in the league, as well as having a 1.25 assists to turnover ratio, which ranked in the 99th percentile in the league.
Krejci also had to deal with injury this season. He went down in a February matchup against the Orlando Magic and did not return for a month. He slowly built up from that and had a strong finish to the season.
Krejci has been a great success story for the Hawks when it comes to development, especially when it comes to his three-point shooting, movement in the offense, and passing ability, but what is his long-term role? Until he gets better on the defense, it could be hard to trust him in meaningful playoff games, which was evident in the Hawks's two play-in games. Atlanta has done a good job of surrounding Trae Young with wing players who can shoot the basketball, but for Krejci to truly impact the team, he needs to become a better two-way player. He provides useful skills on the offensive end of the court but does not do much on the defensive end. Can that change going into next season? I think it is possible. Krejci has shown tons of growth in so many areas and more improvement can't be discounted. At worst, Krejci is a nice depth piece to have on the bench, and his offensive versatility and shooting fit well with the strengths of the roster.
Season Grade: B
Additional Links
How do The Atlanta Hawks Draft Picks And Assets Stack up With the Rest Of The NBA?
Giannis Trade Rumors: NBA Expert Weighs in on What an Atlanta Hawks Trade Offer Would Look Like For The Bucks Star
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis to Houston, Hawks Add Depth, and Milwaukee Starts Rebuild