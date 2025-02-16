2025 NBA All-Star MVP Odds: Who are the Favorites for Tonight's Award?
Tonight is the 2025 NBA All-Star Game and it is going to be a different format than usual. After going through different formats over the years, the All-Star game is going to be trying a four-team format for the first time. Here is an in-depth explainer on how the format is going to work tonight:
"For the first time, the NBA All-Star Game will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. Two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2). The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). For each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.
Each team will have eight players and be named for a TNT NBA analyst. The 24 NBA All-Star selections will be divided evenly into three teams, with the rosters drafted by TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators and honorary team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The three analysts made ttheir respective picks for Team Chuck, Team Shaq and Team Kenny live on TNT in the NBA All-Star Draft.
The fourth team will be the winning team from the championship game of the Castrol Rising Stars, the annual showcase of top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts, which will be played on Feb. 14 during NBA All-Star 2025. TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as honorary GM of the Rising Stars champion, known as Team Candace.
The four teams participating in the NBA All-Star Game will compete for a prize pool of $1.8 million. Each player on the championship-winning team will receive $125,000, each player on the second-place team will receive $50,000 and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams will receive $25,000."
Hawks point guard Trae Young is going to be on Team Chuck tonight along with Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Pascal Siakam, Alperen Sengun, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Donovan Mitchell.
When it comes to the MVP award, Young is considered a longshot to win tonight's trophy. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Young is listed at +4200 coming into the game tonight. Steph Curry +500) is the favorite, Gilgeous-Alexander (+800), Wembanyama (+800), LeBron James (+850), and Anthony Edwards (+1200) round out the top five.
How will this new format go and will it be one that the NBA wants to keep? That is going to be one of the key questions for tonight and moving forward.
Related Links
The Atlanta Hawks Have a Very Tough Schedule Immediately After the All-Star Break
Should the Hawks Consider Trading for Kevin Durant in the 2025 Off-Season?
The Atlanta Hawks Have A Trae Young Extension Dilemma Awaiting Them This Summer