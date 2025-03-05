2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest B/R Mock Sees Hawks Take One Of The Nation's Best Point Guards
The 2025 NBA Draft is still three months away and prospects are still making their case to be drafted in the lottery, and we don't know where teams will be picking. The Hawks have an interesting draft situation coming up. They are without their own draft picks right now, but they could have as many as two picks in the 2025 draft. They own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected pick right now and own the Kings first-round pick (top-12 protected). The Lakers have surged in the standings over the last month, while the Kings are right on the line to make the NBA's play-in tournament and possibly the playoffs. If things hold right now, Atlanta will have the No. 17 pick and the No. 26 pick.
Bleacher Reports Jonathan Wasserman released his new mock draft yesterday and had the Hawks making two interesting picks (Note, he made the mock draft before the games were played yesterday which is why the Hawks first pick is at No. 14 instead of No. 17):
14. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma, PG)
Sacramento Kings record: 31-28
Previous Mock Position: No. 14
Size: 6'4", 182 lbs
Age: 18
Nationality: American
Pro Comparisons: Jaden Ivey, Scoot Henderson
"Scouts buy the way Jeremiah Fears can create with tight handles, change of speed and blow-by burst. And there is enough evidence of spot-up threes, mid-range pull-ups, crafty lay-ins and setup passing to believe the 18-year-old will improve and become a more consistent shotmaker and sharper playmaker.
With 27 points and 10 assists in a win over Mississippi State, he delivered his most complete effort of shotmaking, rim pressure and passing reads.
Still, erratic shooting, turnovers and struggles scoring in traffic have led to his draft stock cooling off. Though he's been handed a hefty workload, and impressive play early raised the bar, it's become evident that Fears' range, decision-making and thin frame point to a lengthier NBA-ready timetable, particularly for a primary ball-handler."
26. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Danny Wolf (Michigan, PF/C)
Los Angeles Lakers record: 38-21
Previous Mock Position: No. 27
Size: 7'0", 250 lbs
Age: 20
Nationality: USA/Israel
Pro comparison: Hedo Turkoglu
The level of intrigue around Danny Wolf continues to build. Scouts are debating how he projects to the NBA level—whether he's more of a big or a jumbo playmaking forward.
Next-level ball-handling has turned him into a tough driver and live-dribble passer, as well as a perimeter scorer who can separate into pull-up and step-back threes.
Averaging 9.9 boards, 3.8 assists and 1.5 blocks while finishing with strong feel around the rim, he's making it easier to look past the low three-point volume, disappointing free-throw percentage and athletic limitations."
As of right now, the Hawks have ten players under contract for next season, but there are going to be some noticeable holes. Before the season, the Hawks' backup point guard situation and backup power forward were two positions that were pointed out as problems for the Hawks and that is not going to change this offseason. Another position to keep an eye on is center. Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr are free agents, leaving only Onyeka Okongwu as the center on the roster. Fears would be a potential solution to the backup point guard situation for the Hawks, while Wolf could add depth to the front court. If the draft played out this way, I think Fears would be an impact player and Wolf may spend his first season in the G-League.
Both Fear and Wolf are not perfect players, but would give the Hawks options to develop as they continue to shape this roster around the core of Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher.
