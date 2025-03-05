All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Sign Jacob Toppin, Brother of Pacers Forward Obi Toppin, to Two-Way Contract

The Atlanta Hawks had until today to fill the last two-way slot on their roster and they have reportedly signed Jacob Toppin

Jackson Caudell

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin (00) after defeating the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin (00) after defeating the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

After converting Dominick Barlow to a regular contract, the Atlanta Hawks had an open two-way spot available, but today was the last day for players to sign two-way contracts. It was first reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer that the Atlanta Hawks were going to sign former Knicks forward Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract and the Hawks announced the signing tonight.

Toppin has seen action in 25 career games with the New York Knicks across two NBA seasons. In 57 career NBA G League contests (53 starts), the Kentucky product is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 35.6 minutes of play (.470 FG%, .796 FT%).

The 6-8 forward appeared in 15 games with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League this season, tallying 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 37.1 minutes of action (.506 FG%, .368 3FG%, .833 FT%). In 11 regular season games this season, Toppin has scored 20-or-more points nine times, including four outings with 30+ points. He poured in a season-best 38 points on 11-21 shooting from the field, including a 6-7 clip from the free throw line, five rebounds, five assists and one block in a win over the Wisconsin Herd on Jan. 14.

The Brooklyn, New York, native saw action in 116 collegiate games (40 starts) with Rhode Island (2019-20) and Kentucky (2020-23), notching 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.7 minutes (.471 FG%, .695 FT%).

Related Links

Atlanta Hawks Zaccharie Risacher Named Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month For February

Atlanta Hawks Announce They Have Signed Dominick Barlow To New Multi-Year Contract

Hawks vs Bucks: Game Preview, Injury Report, Odds, And Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/News