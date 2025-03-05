Atlanta Hawks Sign Jacob Toppin, Brother of Pacers Forward Obi Toppin, to Two-Way Contract
After converting Dominick Barlow to a regular contract, the Atlanta Hawks had an open two-way spot available, but today was the last day for players to sign two-way contracts. It was first reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer that the Atlanta Hawks were going to sign former Knicks forward Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract and the Hawks announced the signing tonight.
Toppin has seen action in 25 career games with the New York Knicks across two NBA seasons. In 57 career NBA G League contests (53 starts), the Kentucky product is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 35.6 minutes of play (.470 FG%, .796 FT%).
The 6-8 forward appeared in 15 games with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League this season, tallying 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 37.1 minutes of action (.506 FG%, .368 3FG%, .833 FT%). In 11 regular season games this season, Toppin has scored 20-or-more points nine times, including four outings with 30+ points. He poured in a season-best 38 points on 11-21 shooting from the field, including a 6-7 clip from the free throw line, five rebounds, five assists and one block in a win over the Wisconsin Herd on Jan. 14.
The Brooklyn, New York, native saw action in 116 collegiate games (40 starts) with Rhode Island (2019-20) and Kentucky (2020-23), notching 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.7 minutes (.471 FG%, .695 FT%).
