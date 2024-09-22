Analyst Names The Atlanta Hawks Biggest X-Factor Heading Into the 2024-2025 Season
The Atlanta Hawks are going to be a new look team when this season kicks off. They traded Dejounte Murray for a package that included Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and two first round picks. They also won the NBA Draft Lottery and used the No. 1 pick to select Zaccharie Risacher, a versatile French forward with size, shooting, and defensive potential, things the Hawks really needed. There was a lot of talk about whether Risacher was worth using the first pick on, but he fills a big need for the Hawks and should be able to fit in with Trae Young on offense.
The Hawks are a team hoping to avoid the play-in tournament and get into the playoffs this season, but it could depend on how some of their younger players perform. Whether it is Risacher, Daniels, Jalen Johnson, or Onyeka Okongwu, they could raise the Hawks ceiling if they play well. When talking about the Hawks biggest X-Factor for the upcoming season, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes named Risacher:
"It won't be this simple for every team, but the Atlanta Hawks' possession of Zaccharie Risacher—the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft—makes for a pretty easy call.
To a greater extent than most top selections, the 19-year-old is something of a blank slate. He stands 6'9" and has legitimate tools on both ends, but nobody seems certain he can become a star.
While that's one way to describe a low-ceiling player, the more charitable interpretation of Risacher's game is that he's so theoretically malleable and so skilled in varying areas that he has several pathways to being an impactful player.
It's possible the Frenchman will provide high-end shooting and secondary facilitation as a combo forward, and his length and intelligence suggest he'll develop into a quality defender. It remains to be seen how much self-sufficient shot creation he'll provide, but with a three-and-D floor, it's hard to imagine him going down as a bust.
The Hawks may not be interested in prolonging the Trae Young era for another several years...unless Risacher becomes the kind of gap-filling, low-usage second star who augments Young's one-way game.
On the other hand, if Risacher is actually something more than a role player, he could be the reason Atlanta warms to the idea of turning the page."
While I think Risacher could end up being the X-factor for the Hawks this season, I would argue Dyson Daniels might be the X-factor.
Dejounte Murray is a good player, but was a poor fit with the Hawks. He was not the defensive guard in the backcourt they needed next to Trae Young and like Young, he needed the ball in his hands a lot to be effective. Daniels is more of a fit next to Young. He is already an elite perimeter defender, but it is going to come down to his ability to consistently knock down threes on offense. If he can, he could raise the Hawks ceiling and be their x-factor.