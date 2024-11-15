Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Unveil 11th Good Neighbor Club
Earlier today, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm unveiled a newly renovated, multi-functional Good Neighbor Club at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in West Atlanta, one of the largest public recreation centers in the Southeast. In addition to Hawks’ Guards, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Vit Krejci, on site at the event was Hawks Vice President of Strategic Planning and Alternate Governor Nick Ressler, as well as Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, City Council member Andrea Boone (District 10) and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Justin Cutler to celebrate the opening of the new Good Neighbor Club.
“When the City of Atlanta joins forces with organizations like the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm, great things happen for our residents—specifically for our young people,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “I am thrilled that CT Martin is home to the 11th Good Neighbor Club. CT Martin is not just another Atlanta building—it is a cornerstone of the community and a place where youth can find support, mentoring and opportunities to grow. Now the Hawks and State Farm are helping us take that to the next level.”
The new Good Neighbor Club features a refresh of the teen center which aims to inspire students with new television sets for gaming and programming, new Hawks branded lounge furniture, updated carpeted flooring and ceiling. The center also features a wall with pennants of 24 Historically Black Colleges and Universities including four in Atlanta, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College and Spelman College.
“We are proud to partner with State Farm to unveil our 11th Good Neighbor Club,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs Jon Babul. “We’re excited to work with our community partners to invest in a space for teens to learn, enhance their club experience and enjoy time with peers in a new home away from home.”
The C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center was selected as the location for the 11th Good Neighbor Club due to its strong ties in the community and dedication to teen programming.
“State Farm and the Atlanta Hawks are dedicated to improving local communities, including helping support the city’s local youth and recreation centers,” said State Farm Senior Vice President Allyson Watts. “Each Good Neighbor Club is unique, and we look forward to sharing this latest addition with local teens.”
The unveiling event featured special activities for teenagers in attendance like a chance to make custom bucket hats, a gaming tournament, a dance lesson and a photobooth. Attendees also enjoyed a surprise visit and giveaways from Hawks entertainment including Harry the Hawk, the ATL Dancers and Flight Crew.
“Thank you to Atlanta Hawks and State Farm for your partnership and the resources that have made this day possible,” said Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone (District 10). “Your work reveals a commitment to our young people who will benefit immensely from this type of outreach and consideration.”
The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta. The organizations have previously teamed up to open ten Good Neighbor Clubs in locations including: the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA in Southwest Atlanta, the College Park Auditorium, Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County, N.H. Scott Recreation Center in Decatur, William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Welcome All Park in South Fulton, Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta, and Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood.
Additional Links:
Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena And Stand Together Announce Social Impact Partnership
Hawks vs Wizards: Three Best Bets For Tonight's Game
Hawks vs Wizards: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game