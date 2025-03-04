Trae Young Sends Out Supportive Message To Jaren Jackson Jr and Kyrie Irving After Their Injuries
The Atlanta Hawks were able to beat the Memphis Grizzlies in a thriller tonight, with Caris LeVert scoring the game winning basket as time expired, but the other big story in the game was the injury to Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr left the game in the first couple of minutes of action with a left ankle inuury and was later declared doubtful to return. The Grizzlies were already dealing with the absence of Ja Morant tonight and losing Jackson Jr was a huge blow.
Jackson Jr was not the only star player to get injured tonight across the NBA. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was injured in a game vs the Sacramento Kings. Irving had to be helped of the court after he hit his two free throws, showing his determination and resolve.
After the Hawks win over Memphis tonight, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young voiced his support for both Jackson Jr and Irving on social media.
Hopefully there will be good injury news for both players after tonight.
The Atlanta Hawks trailed by as many as 13 in the 4th quarter of their game vs the Memphis Grizzlies, but Caris LeVert scored 16 in the final quarter and Dyson Daniels came up with the defensive play of the game to help LeVert score the winning basket. The Hawks were 1-4 since the All-Star break and in need of a win and they got it tonight thanks to the heroics of LeVert and Daniels.
Atlanta's offense had a great night tonight, shooting 57% from the field and 46% from three against a Grizzlies team that lost their best player, Jaren Jackson Jr, in the first couple of minutes of the game. While LeVert ended up with 25 after his big fourth quarter, it was the rookie Zaccharie Risacher who led the Hawks in scoring tonight, finishing with 27 points on 11-13 shooting (5-7 from three). Onyeka Okongwu had 16 points and 12 rebounds while Trae Young scored 12 points and handed out 15 assists on 5-17 shooting. The Hawks even got a solid contribution from Garrison Matthews tonight as he had 11 points in his first game in nearly a month. The negative for the Hawks tonight was their defense and the fact they were getting killed on the glass. Memphis outrebounded the Hawks 43-32 in this game, including 17 offensive rebounds. Atlanta scored a seaosn high 82 points in the paint as well, which is the third most in an NBA game this season.
The defense for the Hawks was not great, which makes it three straight games with poor defensive performances, but they forced 19 turnovers, including the final one that led to the game-winning basket. Desmond Bane had a strong performance, putting up a triple-double of 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Grizzlies shot 51% from the field and 39% from three and had seven players in double figures, but only Bane had more than 17 points in this game. Atlanta forcing 19 Memphis turnovers and scored 29 points off of those turnovers.
This was a big win for the Hawks, who had not been playing well since the All-Star Break. They move to 28-33 and remain right in the thick of the Eastern Conference play-in race heading into tomorrow's game vs the Bucks.
