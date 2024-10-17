Atlanta Hawks Basketball: Big Takeaways From Tonight's Preseason Game vs Miami
The Atlanta Hawks played their third preseason game tonight, but lost to the Miami Heat 120-11.
After playing most of their regular rotation guys on Monday against the 76ers (except for Onyeka Okongwu), Hawks head coach Quin Snyder made the decision to hold guys out tonight. Okongwu, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Zaccharie Risacher, De'Andre Hunter, Dominick Barlow, and Seth Lundy did not play in tonight's game.
One thing to keep an eye on moving forward is an update on Clint Capela. Capela left tonight's game in the second quarter due to right ankle soreness and did not return.
So what were the big takeaways from tonight's game, especially the first half?
1. Jalen Johnson had an incredible first half and is showing very high-level potential
Johnson has had a very good preseason so far, but he had a ridiculous first half tonight vs the Miami Heat and his high-level potential was on full display. In 17 minutes in the first half, Johnson scored 21 points on 8-9 shooting, including 4-4 from three. He also grabbed five rebounds and had four assists. The only thing keeping him from a perfect night was the fact that he had four turnovers, but Johnnson was otherwise incredible. It should also be noted that the Heat did play their starters tonight, so he was not doing this against Miami's depth.
With the season beginning one week from now, Johnson looks more than ready to have a big season for Atlanta.
2. The Hawks had a much better 1st half shooting the ball
On Monday night, the Hawks really struggled to shoot the ball vs the 76ers, but it was a different story in the first half tonight.
Now, the Hawks were without Bogdanovic, Risacher, and Huner, but they still shot the ball well in the first half. The Hawks finished 13-19 (68%) from three in the first half, with Johnson going 4-4, Trae Young was 2-2, Daniels was 2-3, and Garrison Matthews hit two as well. One of the biggest things to watch with the Hawks this season is how the shooting and spacing is around Young and we have seen he good and the bad so far this preseason.
3. Dyson Daniels continues to display fantastic defense
Daniels might be considered the crown jewel for the Hawks in the Dejounte Murray trade (depending on how the Lakers pick turns out) and his defense was a huge reason why. It is pretty safe to say that Daniels is going to be the best perimeter defender on the Hawks this season and a really good fit next to Young.
If the Hawks defense improves, Daniels is a huge reason why.
4. Turnovers were a problem
In the first half, the Hawks turned the ball over 13 times and it led to 14 points for Miami. 10 of those 13 turnovers were in the first half and the Hawks were very careless with the ball on a number of possessions. Turnovers were a bit of a problem in the game on Monday night and this is something that the team cannot continue to allow going forward.
5. David Roddy played some solid minutes in the first half
Roddy played in the second half of the first two preseason games, but due to other players on the team being out, he saw action as one of the first subs in the game. Roddy scored 11 points on 3-6 shooting in the first half (4-4 free throws) and gave the Hawks solid production on the floor. Roddy is a guy who might not get a lot of playing time for Atlanta, but he looked solid tonight.
6. Kevon Harris had a nice 4th quarter
It can be hard to find deep takeaways in the 4th quarter of a preseason game, but Kevon Harris got his first action of the preseason and ended up scoring 13 points in the quarter.
