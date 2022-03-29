Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Beat Indiana Pacers 132-123

The Hawks are now 38-37.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Summary

We knew the Pacers were going to be short-handed against the Hawks tonight. The Hawks used that opportunity to rest De'Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari, which drastically altered head coach Nate McMillan's rotation. Delon Wright and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot started, and rookie Jalen Johnson logged 17 minutes as a reserve.

If seeing Johnson on the court wasn't weird enough, tonight was one of the rare occurrences where Trae Young was somewhat outshined by his red-hot teammates. Clint Capela scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Sharpshooters Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter scored 29 and 22 respectively.

Just because Young wasn't the center of attention doesn't mean he didn't play a vital role for the team. The floor general scored 14 points and dropped 16 dimes. The Hawks shot an incredible 54.7% from the field and 48.6% from deep. What resulted was a high-scoring affair, which the Hawks won to sweep the season series.

Once again, the Hawks defense was abysmal. The Pacers easily exceeded their average of 110.5 points per game thanks to equally hot outside shooting. The Pacers shot 48% from deep tonight, despite averaging 34% on the season. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton combined for 51 points.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan wasn't ready to celebrate tonight. "It's two games. And we have to be able to take that to Oklahoma City and continue to work on that rhythm that chemistry we been talking about, and that consistency."

McMillan continued, "I thought defensively - percentages are still a little too high. We made an adjustment in the second half defensively to try to keep them from getting downhill. It was a little better when we went to our reads and switching."

Trae Young wasn't surprised when the Pacers threw double-teams at him. "They did that to end the game last game. I think now we knew what they were probably going to do coming into this game - try to take me out of it from the jump. That's okay; I just got to give it to my teammates and let them make plays. We kind of knew what to expect a little bit better tonight."

The Hawks next game is Wednesday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 29 PTS, 5 REB

Clint Capela - 22 PTS, 15 REB

Kevin Huerter - 22 PTS, 6 AST

Pacers Leaders

Buddy Hield - 26 PTS, 5 AST

Tyrese Haliburton - 25 PTS, 13 AST

Keifer Sykes - 16 PTS, 4 AST

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
