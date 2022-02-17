Hawks Beat Magic 130-109

Recap

In what was the easiest game of the season, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 130-109. It didn't matter that the Hawks played last night and are still without John Collins. They reminded everyone of the difference between a rebuilding team and a playoff squad.

The Hawks shot 50% from the field and 54.5% from three. Trae Young scored 22 points and dished 6 assists. The starters jumped out to a 72-53 lead at the half and never took their foot off the gas.

The second unit, led by Bogdan Bogdanovic's 23 points, kept the intensity. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan cleared the bench. In one of the more memorable moments of the night, Lou Williams set the record for most games played coming off the bench. Hats off to the 'Underground GOAT.'

Throughout the game, the Magic could not keep up with the offensive fireworks. It's no surprise that sophomore sensation Cole Anthony scored 23 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. The Magic now fall to 34 games below .500 and continue their quest for a top draft pick.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan was all smiles after the big win. "I really like our focus last night and tonight. I thought both games, we established ourselves right from the start. We had our focus, both ends of the floor we played solid, from start to finish."

Trae Young looked like a man ready to make multiple flights in the next few days. When asked about entering the break on a high note, Young said, "It's important. I think last year we ended the first half of the season on a streak, and it kind of carried on to after, and it kept rolling. Hopefully, we have that same type of mentality and focus coming back from the break.

Young foreshadowed his plans for after the All-Star break, "I always use this time to really clear my mind and kind of refresh and just really focus and kind of get away from basketball for a couple days. But then also, just get ready, and my body refreshed for coming back to the second half. So hopefully, we all have that same mentality and come back with an extra boost."

The Hawks are off for the next eight days. Their next game is in Chicago against the Bulls on Thursday, February 24. Don't worry; we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 23 PTS, 6 REB

Trae Young - 22 PTS, 6 AST

Kevin Huerter - 15 PTS, 3 REB

Magic Leaders

Cole Anthony - 23 PTS, 7 REB

Jalen Suggs - 19 PTS, 4 REB

Franz Wagner - 12 PTS, 3 REB

