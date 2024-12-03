Atlanta Hawks Guard Dyson Daniels Named Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month
After a stellar month, Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has been named Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month.
The 21-year-old Daniels appeared in 19 games during October and November, recording 57 steals, 16 more than the next closest players (Tari Eason, Jalen Williams: 41). He also tallied 18 blocks, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan in 1988 to record at least 57 steals and 18 blocks within the first 19 games of a season. The 6-7 guard’s 75 stocks (steals + blocks) were the most in the Eastern Conference and second-most in the NBA, trailing only Wembanyama.
From Nov. 8-15, Daniels swiped six or more steals in four straight games, the second-longest such streak in the NBA since at least the 1973-74 season and longest since former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Alvin Robertson in 1986 (six games, Nov. 15-28). Through his first 10 games of the 2024-25 campaign, the third-year guard recorded 36 total steals, tied with Don Buse (1976, Indiana) for the second-most steals within a player’s first 10 games with a team, per Elias Sports: Alvin Robertson (37, 1989, Milwaukee), Dyson Daniels (36, 2024, Atlanta), Don Buse (36, 1976, Indiana).
In ESPN's top 25 players under the age of 25, Daniels checked in at No. 23 and Jalen Johnson was No. 17. ESPN's Tim Bontemps wrote this about Daniels and where he was placed:
"After coming to Atlanta as part of the Dejounte Murray trade this offseason, Daniels has turned himself into one of the NBA's elite perimeter defenders, averaging 3.0 steals per game. He has repeatedly had huge moments late in games at the defensive end, including stripping Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox in the final seconds of a Nov. 19 win at Sacramento, and is a clear difference-maker at that end. The thing that will determine Daniels' ceiling is his offense; Daniels is shooting 29.5% from 3, and his shot remains a real question. But even if it never comes around, his defense is enough to make him a real force in Atlanta"
NBA analyst Kevin Pelton had this to say about Johnson:
"Coming off a breakthrough 2023-24 campaign, his first as a starter, Johnson has taken another step as Atlanta's No. 2 option on offense after the departure of Dejounte Murray. Johnson is averaging career highs in points (20.1), rebounds (9.9) and assists (5.5), putting him just shy of three players leaguewide -- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis -- who are topping 20 PPG, 10 RPG and 5 APG. Johnson isn't on their level, but he has flashed All-Star potential with continued improvement as a shotmaker."
Bontemps is right to say that Daniels offense is going to be the real determining factor on whether he is a good player or potentially a really good player in the NBA. He has had some nice games this year on that end of the floor, but is far too inconsistent.
Johnson is currently playing like an All-Star level player and has shaken off a slow start to his season. Johnson is the second best creator on the Hawks offense and Atlanta relies on him whenever Trae Young goes to the bench. There are still areas of his game that he needs to work on to become a more well rounded player, but the potential is there and it shines in nearly every game.
The Hawks are currently on a four-game winning streak and will look to extend that tomorrow night in Milwaukee vs the Bucks.
