Atlanta Hawks Legend Paul Millsap Officially Announces His Retirement From The NBA
One of the Atlanta Hawks best players of the last 20 years (and maybe ever) has decided to retire. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, former Atlanta Hawks Paul Millsap has decided to retire after 16 years in the NBA.
After starting his career with the Utah Jazz, spending seven seasons in Salt Lake City, Millsap signed with the Hawks in the 2013 offseason and it was not long before the team had success. In every season with the Hawks, Millsap was an All-Star and helped lead the Hawks to one of the best seasons in franchise history. In 2014-2015, the Atlanta Hawks won 60 games and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and he helped lead the Hawks to their first-ever appearance in the conference finals, where they were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only was Millsap an All-Star in every season he was with the Hawks and he finished in the top five for defensive player of the year in 2015-2016. He got the Hawks to the playoffs in every season
In his four seasons with the Hawks, Millsap averaged 17.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 3.3 APG, as well as 2.4 blocks per game
Millsap left to sign with the Denver Nuggets in the summer of 2017 and the Hawks went into a rebuild that eventually landed them Trae Young after the 2017-2018 season. Millsap was one of the most consistent stars that the Hawks have ever had and while he might not have had the star power of someone like Joe Johnson or Young, he brought Atlanta consistent success that should not be taken for granted, not to mention the franchises first appearance in the conference finals. Millsap had a very good four years in Atlanta and was one of the most underrated stars of his time.
