Atlanta Hawks In The Community: Hawks and Quicktrip Empower More Than 1,500 Youth Through 2024 Community Court Tour
This summer, the Atlanta Hawks partnered with QuikTrip (QT) and surprised more than 1,500 youth with pop-up basketball clinics as a part of the 2024 Community Court Tour presented by QuikTrip. For the fourth consecutive summer, the tour consisted of pop-up basketball and fitness activities led by the Hawks Basketball Academy coaching staff and featured appearances by Hawks alumni and players at existing parks and recreation day camps held at 14 of the Hawks’ community basketball courts throughout the city of Atlanta.
“Since inception, the Community Court Tour program has connected Hawks Players, Alumni and Basketball Academy coaches to more than 5000 next generation Hawks fans across metro Atlanta.” said Jon Babul, Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs at the Hawks. “With QuikTrip's support, we have broadened program offerings to positively impact thousands of campers and created memories that will last a lifetime.”
Throughout the tour, the Hawks provided special basketball clinics tailored for youth, ages five to 16, designed to prioritize the teaching of basketball fundamentals and fitness basics with Jr. Hawks Youth Development Coaches, with a strong focus on encouraging youth to stay physically active, foster character development and ensure that kids have a memorable experience. Participants also received a jersey, basketball, sling bag with QT branded items such as a ball pump, shoelaces, mini stress ball and more.
On Tuesday, June 18th, the Hawks spotlighted their tour with various activations from a few of the team’s global partners such as CareSource and Microsoft. After surprising more than 100 youth at Bessie Branham Recreation Center with basketball contests, competitions and games, the Hawks and QT aimed to promote literacy by teaming up with ‘Rhymes with Reason’, a program designed to help students with their vocabulary and reading skills using music on tablets, courtesy of Microsoft. Through this initiative, kids had the opportunity to shop for books at a free book fair and participated in a fun and engaging literacy competition throughout the summer. Also on-site was Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to supply a one-week supply of groceries for the youth.
“We at QuikTrip are incredibly proud to team up with the Hawks again for the second consecutive summer, as we believe in the power of youth literacy and the importance of reading,” said Aisha Jefferson, Corporate Communications Manager for QuikTrip. “By supporting programs like the 2024 Community Court Tour, we are not only promoting the benefits of physical activity and developing character, but also nurturing a love for learning among Atlanta's youth. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of these young individuals and empower them to reach their full potential.”
In addition to the activities, CareSource provided hydration stations and complimentary water bottles for those in attendance. During the tour, CareSource's beloved mascot, Cuddles, made special appearances at select stops, spending time with children and spreading joy and positivity. Since September 2022, the Hawks and CareSource have teamed up on initiatives focused on the health and wellness of the Atlanta community and underserved families.
“Engaging with local youth during the Community Court Tour this summer provided us the chance to emphasize the significance of maintaining good health,” said Jason Bearden, President at CareSource Georgia. “These events advance our mission of positively influencing the health and wellness of the communities we serve.”
In June 2023, the Hawks and QuikTrip announced a new multi-year community-focused partnership, which made the Hawks the first team in the NBA to partner with QT. Like the Hawks, QT has a proud tradition of supporting the community. Annually, QT invests millions towards nonprofit organizations in the Metro Atlanta region with the goal of enhancing communities, supporting families and creating safer environments for youth to engage in healthy lifestyles.
The Hawks Basketball Academy aims to promote the positive aspects of basketball, such as teamwork, sportsmanship, dedication, and enjoyment, to enhance the overall experience for participants.
For more information about the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy, visit Hawks.com/basketballacademy.