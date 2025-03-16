Atlanta Hawks Named As A Potential Trade Destination For Brooklyn Nets Star
While the main focus for the Atlanta Hawks is on finishing the season strong and making the playoffs, the offseason is getting closer and this one could be big for the Hawks in terms of their franchise direction. Trae Young is extension eligible, as is emerging star Dyson Daniels. Not only that, but the Hawks could have as many as two first round picks and will have some key free agents such as Clint Capela, Larry Nance Jr, Caris LeVert, and Garrison Matthews. Will the Hawks choose to bring any of those guys back?
One of the big questions the Hawks are going to face is what they do going forward at the center position. Onyeka Okongwu has taken over as the starter for most of the seasona and has played well. Okongwu is averaging 12.7 PPG and 8.4 RPG while shooting 57% from the field and 30% from three. The defense has improved as well and it is very possible that Okongwu is the Hawks starting center moving forward. But, would the Hawks consider trying to upgrade at the position? They will have to add at least two more centers next season with Capela and Nance being free agents and that could come through the draft or a trade.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus listed Nets center Nic Claxton as a potential top trade target for Atlanta:
"Assuming the Hawks continue their relationship with Trae Young, the team has some flexibility to improve its roster while staying under the tax—though much of that could go to retaining free agents. Keeping Capela, LeVert, etc., would limit the team's ability to use the large trade exception while staying within the team's projected budget.
With Young, a healthy Jalen Johnson and three wings (Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and Terance Mann), Atlanta can commit to Okongwu as the primary center or play him off the bench while acquiring a full-time center. Perhaps the answer is keeping LeVert as another scoring wing while going after a reasonably priced center."
This would be a potentially interesting pairing for the Hawks if they made a move for Claxton. He has been one of the NBA's best defenders in the past, though he has seen a dip in his production this season, though that could be attributed to the caliber of team he is on. He would be a great partner with Trae Young in the pick and roll while also being a rim-protector for the Hawks. He would have three years left on his deal and he and Okongwu would form one of the best center tandems in the NBA. If they traded for Claxton, it would likely mean they are looking elsewhere in the draft to fill other needs such as backup point guard, shooting, or frontcourt depth.
The offseason is still a ways away and there is no indication that the Nets are even going to move Claxton or if the Hawks would even be interested. It is a big offseason in Atlanta though as they continue to shape their team for the future.
