Cam Thomas Injury Update: Nets Guard Ruled Out For Season Ahead of Matchup With Atlanta
After losing by 23 points against the Los Angeles Clippers last night, the Atlanta Hawks go on the road for the first time in two weeks to face the Brooklyn Nets. While the Nets might be more concerned with their draft position at the end of the season, one of their top young players has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Cam Thomas has struggled to stay healthy this year and earlier today, the Nets ruled him out for the remainder of the season.
Thomas has been limited to 25 games this season, but has averaged 24 PPG and 3.8 APG on 44% shooting from the field and 35% from three. Hopefully this is not a long-term issue for Thomas, as he is one of the most exciting scorers in the league when healtlhy.
Before they face Atlanta tomorrow night, the Nets will face the Boston Celtics tonight. With the game tomorrow being on the second night of a back-to-back, keep a close eye on the injury report tomorrow night. Missing Thomas will mean that the Nets are going to be more reliant on D'Angelo Russell and Cam Johnson tomorrow night.
Sometimes it is an overreaction to point to one quarter as the main reason that a team loses a game, but that was the case last night for the Hawks. After taking an eight-point lead into halftime, the Hawks just utterly collapsed in the third quarter. The Clippers outscored the Hawks 35-8 in the quarter, Atlanta was 4-23 from the field (0-8 from three) and had eight turnovers. It was by far the worst quarter of the entire season for the Hawks and the first one in which they scored in single digits. The Hawks trailed by 19 going into the final quarter and it was too late to make a run at that point.
The Clippers have an elite defense and are excellent at creating turnovers and creating opportunities for themselves on the other end of the floor. After the Clippers were the turnover prone team in the first half, it flipped in the other direction and in a big way for Los Angeles. The Clippers only committed four turnovers in the second half, compared to 10 for the Hawks, which led to 16 points for LA. Turnovers have been a problem for the Hawks this season it got in the way of them winning their fifth straight game last night.
Additional Links
Atlanta Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary Of The Los Angeles Lakers' Latest Losing Streak
Three Big Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks 121-98 Loss to the Los Angeles Clippers
Eight Point Third Quarter Seals Hawks Fate vs Clippers As Los Angeles Snaps The Hawks Four-Game Win Streak