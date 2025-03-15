Atlanta Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary Of The Los Angeles Lakers' Latest Losing Streak
An interesting subplot that fans of the Atlanta Hawks have been following all season long has been the record of the Los Angeles Lakers. During the summer, the Hawks dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans and one of the two draft picks that Atlanta received in return was the Los Angeles Lakers 2025 draft pick, which was unprotected. At the start of the season, there was hope that the Lakers would either be a play-in team and lose or they would miss it altogether and give the Hawks a lottery pick, though a low one at best.
After the shocking trade for Luka Doncic and the Lakers then going on a long winning streak, it seemed like the Lakers might be a lock for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference (and they could still get it!), but then the LeBron James injury happened last Saturday against the Celtics. Since then, the Lakers have lost four in a row and slipped to No. 5 in the Western Conference, only 2.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves for No. 7. The T-Wolves are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as are the Warriors, who are No. 6. Not only that, but the Lakers have the 6th hardest remaining schedule in the NBA. With James, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes all out, the Lakers depth is being exposed.
The big question is going to be about when James is going to return. Lakers head coach JJ Redick told the media before their game against the Denver Nuggets last night that James, Jaxson Hayes, and Rui Hachimura are all close to returning. With those three players, it is certainly possible that the Lakers just go back to looking like an NBA title contender. However, there is a remote possibility that even with James back, the Lakers slip into the play-in tournament due to their tough schedule and how well both Minnesota and Golden State are playing at the moment. If they slip into the play-in tournament, that leaves open the (very small) possibility that the Lakers could lose both of the play-in games and be left out of the playoffs entirely. That would be the dream of the Atlanta Hawks front office.
The biggest problem the Hawks face in this scenario is not only those players returning but also losing two play-in games. Is that realistic for the Lakers? Sure the Lakers could lose to the Clippers in the first matchup, but the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks occupy the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds currently. The Phoenix Suns could catch Dallas, but even then, are the Kings or the Suns going to beat the Lakers in a game that would have massive implications? It is hard to see that happening.
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to have two draft picks this June in what is considered to be a deep draft. They own the Kings pick (top 12 protected) and the Lakers pick. The dream before the season for the Hawks front office was to find someway for them to get not one, but two lottery picks. It is still a longshot, but the recent losing streak combined with Minnesota and Golden State getting hot down the stretch leaves open the distinct possibility that the Hawks have not one, but two lottery picks to add to their roster this summer.
