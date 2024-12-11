Atlanta Hawks Named One Of The Best Employers in Sports For 2024 By Front Office Sports
Earlier this morning, Front Office Sports, the multi-platform media and news organization covering the business of sports, announced their recipients for the 2024 Best Employers in Sports. This recognition honors 30 outstanding organizations across the sports and entertainment industry for their commitment to their employees. The list featured the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena for the third year (2019, 2020 and 2024) and was the only NBA team recognized on the list this year.
The Hawks are committed to being ‘True to You’ for their talented team members. The ‘True to You’ experience is committed to providing team members with the opportunity to bring their talents, passion, and enthusiasm for basketball, business, and community to life every day.
“We truly appreciate Front Office Sports for recognizing us as one of the sports industry’s best employers,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “The Hawks and State Farm Arena are committed to building a culture of belonging where our people feel valued, supported, empowered and celebrated. We strive to create an environment that welcomes everyone, fosters growth, encourages involvement and recognizes the unique contributes of each employee.”
Established in 2019, the Best Employers in Sports Award, recognizes organizations across the sports industry that are doing the best for their employees. Whether it is great leadership, commitment to diversity and inclusion, employee wellbeing, or philanthropic/social endeavors, the Best Employers in Sports Award looks to recognize organizations who do right by their employees.
“Front Office Sports congratulates the Atlanta Hawks for being named one of our Best Employers in Sports for the third time,” said Front Office Sports CEO Adam White. “The Hawks are a great example of what it means to be a leader in sports when it comes to employee wellbeing."
The award recognizes organizations across the sports industry that are doing the best for their employees. Front Office Sports works with Canvs to develop and distribute a survey of open-ended questions designed to uncover how employees truly feel about their employer. Organizations with the highest scores indicate the Best Employers in Sports.
