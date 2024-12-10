Atlanta Hawks Receive Expert Prediction To Advance to NBA Cup Finals and Face the Thunder
The Atlanta Hawks saw their six-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday night vs Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, but they are still playing well and in playoff position. Their biggest game of the season awaits them in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, the first time that we will see the this Hawks team in a playoff type atmosphere. Players like Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher don't have much in the way of playoff experience, but other players on the roster do.
Atlanta is going to be an underdog tomorrow vs the Knicks, but there are some analysts out there that think the Hawks have a chance to get the job done, including Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, who thinks the Hawks will go into Madison Square Garden and beat the Knicks:
"Trae Young vs. the New York Knicks is always must-see TV, and there's plenty of other talent in this game for fans to want to tune in.
The Knicks have been the better team this season (15-9 vs. Atlanta's 13-12 record), yet they shouldn't take this Hawks team lightly.
Atlanta has been the ultimate giant killer this year, possessing a 5-1 record against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, all teams ahead of them in the standings.
This Hawks roster is big, athletic and long around Young with the additions of Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and a healthy Jalen Johnson. Over the last 10 games they are No. 15 defensively, a big jump from previous years.
On paper, the Knicks should win, yet we can't ignore Atlanta's record against good teams and the fact that the Hawks are already 1-0 vs. New York this season.
The pesky (and fun) Hawks advance."
Winner: Atlanta Hawks
The fun does not stop there though. Swartz also thinks the Hawks have a good chance at beating Milwaukee and getting to the NBA Cup Finals.
"Somehow, someway, the teams that rank sixth and seventh in the Eastern Conference have advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals.
The Bucks have earned this spot through recent hot play, while the Hawks have made it through their ability to play up to their competition.
In a game full of stars featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Jalen Johnson and others, both team's benches may have the final say.
Atlanta gave up 56 points to the Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing earlier this season, yet it still won 119-104 thanks to a 50-31 edge in reserve scoring.
Atlanta is the deeper overall team and has proved it can beat the Bucks even with an off night from Young (17 points on 6-of-19 shooting, seven assists in their Dec. 4 win).
The Hawks continue to play well against the best teams in the East with a win here. To the Finals they go."
Swartz has the Hawks advancing to the Finals to play the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that is where the run ends for the Hawks.
"It's Shai vs. Trae in the NBA Cup Finals, with a battle of the Jalens as a tasty side dish.
These two teams have only met once this season, a decisive 128-104 Oklahoma City Thunder victory on Oct. 27. The Thunder roster will look different this time around, though, with Isaiah Hartenstein in to take the place of the now-injured Chet Holmgren.
The Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (seven points, 3-of-13 shooting) struggled mightily against Jalen Williams and company in their first meeting.
With players such as Williams, Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and others, this Thunder team is perfectly suited to match the size and athleticism that powers the Hawks offense on most nights.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't seem to be bothered by Dyson Daniels and company in their earlier meeting either, nearly posting a triple double (35 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) to go along with three blocks and three steals.
The Hawks are good, but the Thunder are legitimate NBA title contenders. OKC wins the NBA Cup and begins to plant its flag as the next potential dynasty."
This would be quite the run for the Hawks and a huge chance for them to showcase their talent. This is a team that does not get a lot of national media exposure, but with recent wins over Cleveland, the Lakers, the Celtics, and others, the young Hawks are starting to get attention.
