Hawks vs Knicks: Game Preview, Injury Report, Betting Odds, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's NBA Cup Game
The Atlanta Hawks had their six-game winning streak halted on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets in a game that they would like to quickly forget. The Hawks did not have Jalen Johnson or Bogdan Bogdanovic for that game and they hope to have them back for their biggest game of the season. Tonight is going to be the NBA Cup Quarterfinals game against none other than the New York Knicks. Atlanta won the first matchup between the two teams, but the Knicks have really found themselves since then. New York has won 10 of their last 13 games and looked like one of the most elite teams in the NBA in that span.
This is going to be a fun matchup in Madison Square Garden. The Hawks and the Knicks have a recent history of games that have been highly competitive and intense. Whether it is the regular season or the 2021 first-round series, Trae Young has been a thorn in the side of the Knicks and has let them know about it.
The winner of this game head to Vegas for a matchup in the NBA Cup Semifinals and gets one step closer to the NBA Cup Finals.
Game Preview
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 6in FG%, 19th in 3PA, 24th in 3P%, 6th in FTA, 24th in turnovers, and 6th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points per 100 possessions, 21st in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 6th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 11th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 20th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 26th in effective field goal percentage allowed. Before the games against the Lakers and the Nuggets, Atlanta's defense had been playing well, but they have had two really bad games in a row on that end of the floor. The Knicks have one of, if not the best offense in the NBA so the Hawks have to be better.
New York is currently 7th in PPG, 2nd in FG%, 18th in 3PA, 2nd 3P%, 27th in free throw attempts, 26th in rebounding, and 4th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Knicks are 1st in points per 100 possessions, 2nd in effective field goal percentage, 3rd in TOV%, 19th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 18th in free throw rate. It is safe to say that with Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns, the Knicks offense can do some serious damage. Towns has also been a major matchup problem for the Hawks in the past and scored 34 points in the last matchup in November.
As good as Brunson and Towns are on the offensive end, they can be targeted on the defense end. The Knicks rank 10th in PPG allowed, 16th FG% allowed, 19th 3PA allowed, and 20th in 3P% allowed.
Trae Young really struggled in the loss to the Nuggets, scoring 15 points and adding in 10 assists. Most of his points in the game came when the game was already out of hand and the Hawks are going to need his best tonight. This is going to be a playoff like game and atmosphere and in those moments, you need your best player to step up. He has done it plenty of times, especially against the Knicks.
Dyson Daniels was really poor offensively against the Knicks in the last matchup, going 3-16 from the field and scoring six points, but he played excellent defense against Jalen Brunson and had four steals in the game.Daniels has been one of the premier defenders in the NBA this year and will have a tough assignment tonight against one of the league's best players.
Zaccharie Risacher had the best scoring night of his young career in the last game against New York. Risacher scored 33 points, shot 11-18 from the field (6-10 from three) and also had seven rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. He stuffed the stat sheet in the last game vs the Knicks and while I do not expect that type of game from him tonight, he will need to hit his shots if the Hawks hope to keep up in this game.
Jalen Johnson is questionable coming into tonight's game and it is hard to see the Hawks winning without him. Johnson has been arguably the best player on the Hawks this season, is their secondary shot creator for the offense, and is super valuable whenever Young goes to the bench. Whenever the Hawks don't have Young or Johnson on the floor, it gets messy for them,. Keep an eye on his status throughout the day. If he sits, Quin Snyder started Larry Nance in his place last game and I would expect the same.
Clint Capela got the majority of the center minutes in the last matchup against the Knicks and had a tough time guarding Towns. Capela has to keep Towns from dominating the glass and giving their offense more opportunities, as well as guarding the three-point line. Towns has been very good this year for the Knicks and is a tough matchup for Atlanta.
The bench (if everyone is healthy) is one of the best in the NBA and the Hawks have a huge edge over the Knicks in that category. Bogdan Bogdanovic missed Sunday's game vs Denver and did not play in the last game vs New York back in November. De'Andre Hunter missed that game as well. Expect those two plus Onyeka Okongwu off the bench for Atlanta and Vit Krejci. Krejci has been playing over Kobe Bufkin as of late and that likely continues.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Knicks are seven point favorites coming into tonight's game and the total is set at 236.5.
Injury Report
De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) and Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) are probable while Bogdan Bogdanovic (left quad contusion) and Jalen Johnson (right shoulder soreness) are questionable. Johnson and Bogdanovic missed Sunday's game vs the Nuggets.
Projected Starting Lineups
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Jalen Johnson
C - Clint Capela
Knicks
G-Jalen Brunson
G- Josh Hart
F- Mikal Bridges
F- OG Anunoby
C- Karl Anthony-Towns
