Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce 2025 NBA Summer League Schedule
With the NBA Draft in the rearview mirror, Summer League in Las Vegas is right around the corner and today, the Atlanta Hawks announced their schedule. Atlanta will get things started vs divisional rival Miami on July 11th.
July 11th vs Heat 4:30 pm ET ESPN 2
- July 13th vs Suns 3:30 pm ET NBA TV
- July 14th vs Rockets 4:30 pm ET NBA TV
- July 17th vs Grizzlies 6 pm ET NBA TV
Today, the Hawks held their introdutory press conference for Wednesday's first round pick Asa Newell and all indications are that Newell is goingt to be able to suit up in Vegas, though it is not official from the team.
Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh has been asked a couple of times this week about the Hawks summer league roster, but has declined to provide any details.
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.
In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, the 6-9 forward poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshmen in their debut.
Prior to playing collegiately at Georgia, the Atlanta native played at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, as a junior and senior in high school, alongside Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen.
Each team will play at least five games at NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025, the first four from July 10-17. After each team’s first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on Saturday, July 19 at 4 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The four playoff teams and their seeds for playoff games will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with tiebreaker criteria available here. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Friday, July 18, July 19 or July 20.
NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 will tip off on Thursday, July 10 with seven games, including an ESPN doubleheader that features the Las Vegas debuts of the top three picks in the NBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm. In ESPN’s first game, No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (8 p.m. ET). In the second game, No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs will meet No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers (10 p.m. ET).
Earlier on the first day, the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 will begin with No. 7 pick Jeremiah Fears and No. 13 pick Derik Queen leading the New Orleans Pelicans against No. 17 pick Joan Beringer and the Minnesota Timberwolves (3:30 p.m. ET) in the first game of ESPN2’s doubleheader. In the second game, No. 8 pick Egor Demin and the Brooklyn Nets will open their Las Vegas schedule against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5:30 p.m. ET). NBA TV will air three games on July 10, starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Indiana Pacers (5 p.m. ET).
On Friday, July 11, ESPN’s doubleheader will highlight No. 4 pick Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets squaring off against No. 5 pick Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz (7 p.m. ET), followed by No. 6 pick Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards playing the Phoenix Suns (9 p.m. ET). The second game could be the potential Summer League debut for No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach, whose draft rights are being acquired by the Suns from the Houston Rockets as part of a trade to be finalized later.
Also on July 11, NBA TV will televise more potential Las Vegas debuts for 2025 NBA Draft lottery selections as No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Boston Celtics (4 p.m. ET), and No. 9 pick Collin Murray-Boyles and the Toronto Raptors meet No. 12 pick Noa Essengue and the Chicago Bulls (8 p.m. ET).
The next day (Saturday, July 12), top two picks Flagg and Harper are scheduled to go head-to-head when Dallas plays San Antonio on ESPN (4 p.m. ET). Nos. 3 and 4 picks Edgecombe and Knueppel could also face each other on July 12 in 76ers vs. Hornets on ESPN2 (6:30 p.m. ET).
For the 12th consecutive year, a champion will be crowned at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. In the championship game last year, the Miami Heat defeated the Grizzlies 120-118 in overtime.