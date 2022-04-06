Atlanta Hawks Still Have Control Over Play-In Tournament Seeding

The Atlanta Hawks suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors last night. It eliminated them from the 6th seed, which means the Play-In Tournament teams will be the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte Hornets (in their current order).

The silver lining is the Hawks still have significant control over their seeding in the Play-In Tournament. As of this morning, the Hawks are 9th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-38.

Mike Conti of 92.9 FM The Game laid out the current tiebreakers:

Hawks have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cavaliers.

Nets have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hawks.

Hawks have the head-to-head tiebreaker on Charlotte.

If the Cavs, Nets, and Hawks end in a three-way tie, the order is currently Nets-Hawks-Cavaliers. But keep in mind, the Nets play the Cavs again.

That's a lot going on. But the good news is that if the Hawks win out, they will finish no lower than the 8th seed. But of course, that's a big if. Getting to the 7th or 8th seed doubles a team's chances of advancing to the Playoffs.

Following last night's loss to the Raptors, Hawks point guard Trae Young gave the following quote. "It's been definitely a different year. Obviously, we wish we were higher in the standings, but we're not, and we are where we are we are. So we got to take care of business with what's ahead of us, and we have the Wizards tomorrow and got to take it one game at a time. And then the Playoffs, if those start and we're in it, then it's 0-0. And that's how I look at it."

The road to the Playoffs continues with a huge game against the Washington Wizards in State Farm Arena tonight. As always, we will be live-tweeting the game and back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie

Trae Young Demands Your Respect