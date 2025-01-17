Atlanta Hawks Provide Key Injury Updates To Larry Nance and Zaccharie Risacher
The Atlanta Hawks have provided two key injury updates to center Larry Nance and rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher.
"Forward Larry Nance Jr. (right hand surgery on Thursday, Jan. 2) is progressing in his rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated in approximately one week and an update will be provided at that time.
Forward Zaccharie Risacher, who missed Wednesday’s game at Chicago due to left adductor irritation, will miss at least the next two games (at Boston and at New York), and his status will be updated in advance of Wednesday’s game vs. Detroit."
Nance has been a very solid depth piece for the Hawks this season, averaging 9.5 PPG and 4.3 RPG on 59% shooting from the field and 52% from three.
Risacher has been one of the top rookies in the NBA this season, despite some rough shooting numbers. Risacher is averaging 10.5 PPG on 40% shooting from the field and 28% from three. He is a starter for the Hawks and with him out for the next two games, I would expect either Garrison Matthews or Vit Krejci to get the start, provided that everyone else is healthy.
The Atlanta Hawks have won two straight games and will be back on the road for a tough matchup tomorrow vs the Boston Celtics. Ahead of their game vs the Celtics tomorrow, Atlanta has released its injury report and it has some very good news.
Trae Young (right rib contusion) and De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) are both probable while Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable. Zaccharie Risacher is out, along with Larry Nance, Kobe Bufkin, and Cody Zeller.
This is very good news for the Hawks. Johnson has been out since the Hawks' loss to the Lakers two weeks ago, but is now questionable. Hunter has missed the last two games but looks likely to play tomorrow vs Boston. Young missed Wednesday's game vs Chicago as well. Whether Johnson plays or not tomorrow, it does appear that he is headed in the right direction as far as his health goes.
Related Links
Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
Atlanta Hawks Land New York Knicks Guard in B/R's 2021 NBA Re-Draft
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Nic Claxton To Atlanta, Cam Johnson to Milwaukee