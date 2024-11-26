Atlanta Hawks Rookie Class Receives High Grade For Performance Through 18 Games
The Atlanta Hawks are 7-11 through their first 18 games and are going through some growing pains with their young core. Spacing and shooting have been issues for the Hawk's offense and they are the worst team in the NBA at defending the three-point line, giving up the most attempts and the highest percentage. This year is supposed to be about the Hawk's young core, including their rookies. Atlanta had the No. 1 pick this past draft and selected French forward Zaccharie Risacher and then selected Nikola Djurisic in the second round. Keaton Wallace is playing in his first NBA season after spending time in the G-League, Djurisic has been out with a foot injury and has not suited up for the Hawks this season, but Risacher and Wallace have played big roles, especially Risacher. Risacher has been a starter for the Hawks this season and Wallace was the de-facto backup point guard for Atlanta at times this year when they had a lot of injuries.
Risacher does a lot of little things well that don't always show up in the box score. He defends well, knows where to be, rotates well on defense, and rebounds pretty well. The one thing he has not been able to do so far is hit shots, which was supposed to be a strength for him. He is shooting 38% from the floor and 25% from three. Wallace has been similar. Defense is his biggest strength and he has also struggled shooting. The biggest thing for Risacher is that he just needs playing time and if the shots start falling, his larger impact will be felt.
He is not getting the most buzz for rookie of the year right now, but this Hawks rookie class is getting praise and Bleacher Report Analyst Grant Hughes gave the Hawks a B+ for their rookies:
Risacher leads all rookies in total minutes, but other than a top-five ranking in points scored and steals among first-year players, the No. 1 overall pick isn't lapping the field statistically. It's notable that he has a starting role locked down for a decent Atlanta Hawks team, a testament to his well-rounded game and advanced feel for his age.
A smooth stroke hasn't produced results from beyond the arc yet, but Risacher shoots an easy ball off the catch and should develop into a real weapon as a floor-spacer. Couple that with a solid handle, timely cutting, a sneaky-good left hand and a nose for snatching steals in the passing lanes—all of which were on display during a 33-point effort against the New York Knicks on Nov. 6—and Risacher is living up to his billing as a multifaceted contributor with plenty of upside.
Wallace, 25 and undrafted, made the team out of camp. He hasn't shot it well but has logged nearly 200 minutes as a reserve guard. Ðurišić suffered a foot injury in July and has yet to take the floor."
Grade: B+
There are going to be ups and downs with Risacher and the other rookies, but you can see the vision that the Hawks have for hiim and how he fits with the team.
Additional Links:
Trae Young Gets Real About Opposing Role Players Having Big Nights Vs the Hawks
Kyrie Irving Comes Alive In 4th Quarter as Dallas Defeats Atlanta 129-119