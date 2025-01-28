Atlanta Hawks Rookie Zaccharie Risacher Selected to Participate in The 2025 Rising Stars Game On All-Star Weekend
tlanta Hawks rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher has been selected to participate in the Castrol Rising Stars game, the NBA announced today. Risacher was selected by NBA assistant coaches. Castrol Rising Stars is the annual showcase of top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET on TNT on Friday, Feb. 14.
Risacher joins De’Andre Hunter (2021, game not played) and Trae Young (2019, 2020) as one of three current Atlanta players to have been selected as a Rising Star while a member of the Hawks. Teammates Bogdan Bogdanovic (2018, 2019), Dyson Daniels (2024, did not play due to injury and 2022, member of G League Ignite) and Clint Capela (2016) have also all been named Rising Stars.
In 40 games played this season (38 starts), Risacher is averaging 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.7 minutes of action, one of only three rookies averaging at least 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist. He is the only rookie this season to secure over 400 points (421), 100 rebounds (142), 40 assists (48), 30 steals (32) and 20 blocks (21). The 19-year-old is the third Hawk to total over 400 points, 100 rebounds, 40 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocks within his first 40 career outings, joining Dominique Wilkins and John Drew, per Elias Sports.
The No. 1 overall pick has netted 10-or-more points in 24 of his 40 games this season, including seven outings with 15+ points. Despite missing six games due to injury, Risacher’s 24 double-digit scoring efforts are second-most amongst Eastern Conference rookies and fourth-most amongst all rookies.
In six games against the top three teams in the East this season (No. 1 Cleveland, No. 2 Boston, No. 3 New York), the 6-9 forward is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.5 minutes, leading the Hawks to a 5-1 record in those six games he has played in.
In a win over the New York Knicks on Nov. 6, inside the award-winning State Farm Arena, Risacher tallied 33 points on 11-18 shooting from the field, in addition to a 6-10 clip from deep, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks, three steals and zero turnovers in 37 minutes of action. He became the youngest Hawk in franchise history to pour in at least 30 points (19 years, 212 days) and became the fourth-youngest player in the NBA since 1977-78 to finish a contest with 30+ points and zero turnovers, joining LeBron James (19 years, 36 days), Kobe Bryant (19 years, 116 days) and LaMelo Ball (19 years, 167 days).
Defensively, Risacher owns a 1.1 block percentage, ranking in the 72nd percentile for all players in the NBA this season, per Cleaning the Glass. Additionally, according to Cleaning the Glass, he is averaging a 5.5 offensive rebound field goal percentage, ranking in the 80th percentile.
New for 2025, the winning Rising Stars team will feature in the All-Star Game mini-tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16, competing against the NBA All-Stars. TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as honorary GM of the Rising Stars champion, known as Team Candace.
