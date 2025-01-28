De'Andre Hunter Scores Career-High 35 Points, But Shorthanded Atlanta Hawks Lose to Minnesota 100-92
This season, the Hawks had been double-digit underdogs in three games but found a way to win them. With Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and Bogdan Bogdanovic not playing tonight, Atlanta found themselves as big underdogs once again, but this time, there was no win. Minnesota controlled the game most of the way and despite having chances to possibly steal the win, the Hawks just could not find enough offense and lost 100-92 in Minnesota.
De'Andre Hunter came off the bench to score a new career-high 35 points, shooting 12-21 from the field and 4-8 from three, but no other Hawk scored more than 13 points. Atlanta went on to shoot 40% from the field and 28% from three.
The Hawks asked a lot from guys who usually would not play if Atlanta were fully healthy. Mouhamed Gueye saw his first real rotation minutes of the season, totaling four points and four rebounds in 18 minutes of time. Keaton Wallace had 13 points and seven assists in 34 minutes. A lot was asked of Wallace tonight considering that he played over 30 minutes in a G-League game last night.
Two guys that Atlanta needed to step up tonight with good performances were Vit Krejci (who has been shooting the ball well) and Onyeka Okongwu, but it was a tough night for them both. Krejci had four points on 2-6 shooting from the field and Okongwu had seven points and seven rebounds. Clint Capela did come off the bench to give the Hawks 10 points and 15 rebounds. Zaccharie Risacher played his first game in nearly two weeks and scored 11 points and seven rebounds.
This has been a tough month for the Hawks, lots of guys out with injuries and a lot of road games. It has resulted in a five-game losing streak and the Hawks record has now dropped to 22-24. Atlanta hosts the Houston Rockets tomorrow night in hopes of snapping their losing streak, but there is no telling what their available roster will look like.
With so many players out, the Hawks predictably had to shake things up in the starting lineup. Keaton Wallace, Vit Krejci, Zaccharie Risacher, David Roddy, and Onyeka Okongwu were the starters for the Hawks tonight. Minnesota kept with their usual starting lineup of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.
It was a predictable tough start for Atlanta, especially on offense. They fell behind 13-2 early on and were 1-8 from the field. They used a 9-2 run to close the lead to 15-11 and Wallace had five early points.
The rotation tonight was unique for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic was active but did not play. De'Andre Hunter, Garrison Matthews, Mouhamed Gueye, and Clint Capela were the first players off the bench for the Hawks. It was the first NBA action since November for Gueye, a second-year player who has been playing well in the G-League.
It was an ugly first quarter for both sides. The Timberwolves led 28-20 at the end of the first quarter and the two teams were a combined 6-26 from three. Atlanta shot 30% from the floor and 18% from three. Minnesota was not much better, shooting 36% from the field and 27% from three.
Atlanta has battled in every game in which they were a big underdog this season and kept doing so tonight. A three from Zaccharie Risacher cut the lead to 40-35 and it looked like the Hawks were on the cusp of a big run, but an 11-0 run from the Wolves got the lead to 51-35. Still, the Hawks did not go away, and an 11-point 2nd quarter kept them in the game. Minnesota closed the quarter strong and led 60-43 at the half.
Understandably, it was a really bad first half on offense for the Hawks. They shot 35% from the field and 25% from three, with Hunter (13 points) and Wallace (10 points) being the only Hawks in double-digits.
Minnesota shot 46% from the field and 38% from three, Randle led them with 14 points.
Trailing by 17 to start the third quarter, the Hawks were not going anywhere. It was an all-around effort for Atlanta to keep them in the game, especially on defense. The Hawks outscored Minnesota 31-20 in the quarter and the Wolves got 12 of those points from Edwards. The player that was keeping the Hawks afloat was none other than Hunter, who had 11 in the quarter. Atlanta limited Minnesota to 29% from the field and 30% from three. Atlanta only trailed 80-74 heading into the final quarter after a 14-3 run to end the third.
However, Minnesota started the fourth quarter on a 12-4 run to put them up 92-78. Atlanta responded with an 8-2 run though to cut the lead to 94-86 and they still had a chance. The offense could not get the Hawks over the hump though. Trailing 97-89, Atlanta missed five straight shots, all three-point attempts, and that sealed their fate. Minnesota held off the Hawks and won 100-92. The Hawks fought hard all the way to the end and played well defensively, but they could not muster any offense from anyone not named De'Andre Hunter.
