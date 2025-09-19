Atlanta Hawks Social Media Team Trolls Pat Bev During His Feud With Trae Young
The feud between Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young and Patrick Beverley has been the talk of the NBA this week.
The feud started when Young responded to Beverley calling out NBA players for not taking the All-Star game seriously:
Escalating feud
After Young's response, Beverley escalated things by saying that he did not think Young was a good leader and a good teammate, which then led to Trae Young making a 12-minute video to respond to Beverley:
The Hawks social media team jumped in the middle of things yesterday with this post:
Beverley responded to Young's video by saying:
"I'm with you. You're the fastest person to 12,000 points and to 4,000 assists… And you get scored on the most in the NBA. Empty stats, we call it. That's the truth. That is the hard truth, bro. Use it as motivation. And it's going to be motivation because, you know, you got on your platform, you said your thing, you popped your s--t. I'm glad that you did. I appreciate that—it makes sense. You got a sense of fire in you. But the truth is the truth, bro. You don't win. And until you start winning, that's when your word can become bigger.
We criticize Russell Westbrook, a two-time MVP—people call him "Westbrick." We criticize LeBron James, right? We criticize all these people. Who the f--k said you can't be criticized? Like, you haven't done anything. So, until you've done something—yes, you have to be criticized. And you should appreciate it, because the criticism isn't coming from a player who hasn't played. It's coming from somebody who's shared the floor with you, left a mark in the NBA.
I come to the Lakers facility—LeBron is there at 5:00 AM. I come to the Milwaukee Bucks facility—Greek Freak is already there. James Harden—he's there for practice and comes back again at night. You're the only person we see on the internet—never at your practice facility. It's wild. If we're going to be real, let's be real. You're not a great leader. Can you be a great leader? Yes. Will it take this? Probably so."
Trae Young is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, but there is no denying the impact that he has on the Atlanta Hawks, especially on offense. Young is one of the best offensive playmakers and shot creators in the NBA, but this is going to be a big season for him.
After this season, Young has a player option that he can exercise and become an unrestricted free agent, and so far, the Hawks have been reluctant to give him that. Don't mistake that for non-belief in Young, though. Atlanta has constructed what might be the perfect roster around him in the hope of him leading the franchise to heights it has never seen. With the additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell to a core of Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher, Young has a chance to put together his best season yet.