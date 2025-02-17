Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Not A Fan of The New NBA All-Star Game Format: "To Be Honest I Didn't Like It At All"
Last night was the first go-around for the new NBA All-Star Game format and there mixed feelings about the format overall. There were complains of too many breaks and not enough basketball, as well as other things that seemed to mess up the flow of the night. One of the players who spoke out against the new format after the game was over was Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and he had this to say about it:
"To be honest, I did not like it at all. I don't like the breaks, the games are so short. I feel like they are trying to extend the game or extend the TV time with the breaks and things like that and as a player, I mean you are trying to stay warm and things like that and it is kind of tough to do that I mean we have a 7'5 guy coming off the bench there for the first time in his life and sitting 20 minutes is not easy for him and it was tough for me so I can understand how they fell. I don't necessarily know how I feel about that"
It is going to be interesting to see what changes that All-Star game contemplates making going forward.
Young may not have been a big fan of the format, but he certainly had his highlights throughout the night.
In the first game where Team Chuck was going against Team Kenny, it was Trae Young who was one of the stars of the first game. He scored four points and dished out a game-high five assists as Team Chuck beat Team Kenny and advanced to the final game. Young had several highlights from the first game, including with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
The second game was not as competitive, but it did see Young team up with Wembanayama for another big highlight.
Team Shaq would go on to win the All-Star Game Final 41-25, with Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry teaming up for 27 of the 41 points. Wembanyama came off the bench to lead Team Chuck with 11 points in the final game.
Related Links
2025 NBA All-Star Game: Trae Young Shines And Makes Plenty of Highlights In Helping Team Chuck Advance to the Final
The Atlanta Hawks Have a Very Tough Schedule Immediately After the All-Star Break
Should the Hawks Consider Trading for Kevin Durant in the 2025 Off-Season?