Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Official Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks had their four-game winning streak snapped last night when they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by 23 points at home. Atlanta is battling for the top spot in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference and continue that tomorrow night on the road against Brooklyn. Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable, Caris LeVert (right knee soreness) is questionable and Clint Capela (family reasons) is out. This is going to be the third straight missed game for Capela.
The Hawks are going to have a rest advantage in the game tomorrow, as the Nets face the Boston Celtics tonight at home. They announced earlier today that leading scorer Cam Thomas is going to be out for the season. Keep an eye on the injury report tomorrow as the Nets will be on the second night of a back-to-back.
Thomas has been limited to 25 games this season, but has averaged 24 PPG and 3.8 APG on 44% shooting from the field and 35% from three. Hopefully this is not a long-term issue for Thomas, as he is one of the most exciting scorers in the league when healthy.
Sometimes it is an overreaction to point to one quarter as the main reason that a team loses a game, but that was the case last night for the Hawks. After taking an eight-point lead into halftime, the Hawks just utterly collapsed in the third quarter. The Clippers outscored the Hawks 35-8 in the quarter, Atlanta was 4-23 from the field (0-8 from three) and had eight turnovers. It was by far the worst quarter of the entire season for the Hawks and the first one in which they scored in single digits. The Hawks trailed by 19 going into the final quarter and it was too late to make a run at that point.
The Clippers have an elite defense and are excellent at creating turnovers and creating opportunities for themselves on the other end of the floor. After the Clippers were the turnover prone team in the first half, it flipped in the other direction and in a big way for Los Angeles. The Clippers only committed four turnovers in the second half, compared to 10 for the Hawks, which led to 16 points for LA. Turnovers have been a problem for the Hawks this season it got in the way of them winning their fifth straight game last night.
Additional Links
Cam Thomas Injury Update: Nets Guard Ruled Out For Season Ahead of Matchup With Atlanta
Atlanta Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary Of The Los Angeles Lakers' Latest Losing Streak
Three Big Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks 121-98 Loss to the Los Angeles Clippers