Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets: Official Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Hawks are riding a two-game losing streak after losing a very winnable game against the Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta is still holding onto the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference and will be back on the court tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are going for the season sweep tomorrow vs Charlotte and ahead of the game tomorrow, they have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Caris LeVert (right knee soreness) and Clint Capela (family reasons) is out. This is going to be the second straight missed game for LeVert and the fourth straight missed game for Capela.
Down the stretch of the season, the Atlanta Hawks were looking to take care of business against one of the easier schedules remaining in the NBA, with several games against teams that are more worried about their draft position than wins at this point. One of those games was last night against the Brooklyn Nets, but instead of taking care of business, the Hawks dropped the game against the Nets and fell to 32-36 this season.
This is not an exaggeration, this was probably the worst loss of the year for Atlanta when you consider the circumstances surrounding the loss. While Atlanta has lost twice to Washington this season, blown a big lead vs Portland, and lost both games to the Spurs, this loss tops those. Brooklyn was on the second night of a back-to-back giving Atlanta the rest advantage, and Brooklyn was without their top two guards. Cam Thomas was ruled out for the season over the weekend and D'Angelo Russell sat out the game. That did not matter though. Cam Johnson stepped up and scored 28 points, Keon Johnson had 22 points, and the Nets shot nearly 50% from three. While Atlanta still has control over the No. 7 seed, this is not the kind of game that they can afford to lose.
The Hawks were without LeVert last night, but they should still have enough to beat this Brooklyn team. However, their bench was pretty terrible for most of the night. Dominick Barlow has been thrust into the backup center role in the last few games with Clint Capela out and Larry Nance still injured. While he has had nice stints, last night was tough for him. He was a team-worst -17 in 15 minutes and the defense was pretty poor. Georges Niang had a rough night shooting, going 2-9 from three, and Terance Mann was 5-12 from the field and -15 in the 25 minutes that he played. Vit Krejci was probably the best bench player last night, but he was not enough to change the course of the game. The bench has been a strength for the Hawks, but not against the Nets.
