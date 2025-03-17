NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers Center Named As Potential Trade Target For Atlanta This Offseason
While the main focus for the Atlanta Hawks is on finishing the season strong and making the playoffs, the offseason is getting closer and this one could be big for the Hawks in terms of their franchise direction. Trae Young is extension eligible, as is emerging star Dyson Daniels. Not only that, but the Hawks could have as many as two first round picks and will have some key free agents such as Clint Capela, Larry Nance Jr, Caris LeVert, and Garrison Matthews. Will the Hawks choose to bring any of those guys back?
One of the big questions the Hawks are going to face is what they do going forward at the center position. Onyeka Okongwu has taken over as the starter for most of the season and has played well. Okongwu is averaging 12.7 PPG and 8.4 RPG while shooting 57% from the field and 30% from three. The defense has improved as well and it is very possible that Okongwu is the Hawks starting center moving forward. Even if the Hawks don't want another starting center and are fine with Okongwu, they will need to address the depth at the position, whether through trades or free agency.
But who could the Hawks target? Bleacher Report analyst listed three trade targets for the Hawks this offseason and among them was Portland center Robert Williams II:
"Assuming the Hawks continue their relationship with Trae Young, the team has some flexibility to improve its roster while staying under the tax—though much of that could go to retaining free agents. Keeping Capela, LeVert, etc., would limit the team's ability to use the large trade exception while staying within the team's projected budget.
With Young, a healthy Jalen Johnson and three wings (Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and Terance Mann), Atlanta can commit to Okongwu as the primary center or play him off the bench while acquiring a full-time center. Perhaps the answer is keeping LeVert as another scoring wing while going after a reasonably priced center.
Williams makes $13M next season in what would be the final season of his contract. His contract is not prohibitive though and Williams is still a high-impact defender when he is on the floor, but his availability is his main issue. Williams has played in only 20 games this season and more than 52 games only once in his career. For a Hawks team that needs to stay healthy next season, that might not be an appealing option.
If the Hawks were interested in trading for Williams (whose price should not be that high), they need to sign a reliable third center for when Williams has to sit out games. The Hawks had Larry Nance in that role this season until he got hurt and they could try and bring him back in a scenario. Atlanta could also draft a center with one of their 1st round picks (if the King's top 12 protected pick conveys this year), but that could put mean having to rely heavily on a rookie if Williams can't stay healthy.
Williams is on a good contract and would be a huge boost to the Hawks on defense if healthy, but he comes with risks. It is a big offseason in Atlanta though as they continue to shape their team for the future.
Additional Links
NBA Expert Makes Bold End of Season Prediction For Atlanta
Three Big Takeaways From Atlanta's Embarrassing Loss to Brooklyn
Dyson Daniels Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat In Atlanta's Loss to Brooklyn