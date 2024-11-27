Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting Lineups
The Hawks and the Cavaliers are about to tip off their game from Cleveland and both teams just announced their starting lineups for the game.
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Jalen Johnson
C - Clint Capela
Cavs
G- Darius Garland
G- Donovan Mitchell
F- Isaac Okoro
F- Evan Mobley
C- Jarrett Allen
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 9th in the NBA in PPG, 19th in FG%, 21st in 3PA, 22nd in 3P%, 5th in FTA, 24th in turnovers, and 13th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 20th in points per 100 possessions, 20th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 9th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 11th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 22nd in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions and 30th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Cleveland has the best record in the league and it is not fluky. The numbers reflect those of an elite team and Atlanta is gonig to be challenged a great deal tonight. The Cavs are 1st in the NBA in PPG, 1st in FG%, 13th in three-point attempts, 1st in 3P%, 27th in free throw attempts, 19th in rebounding, and 6th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Cleveland is 2nd in points per 100 possessions, 1st in effective field goal percentage, 6th in turnover percentage, 26th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 27th in free throw rate.
Defensively, the Cavs might not be as elite as some years past, but they are still very good. They rank 10th in PPG allowed, 10th in FG% allowed, 13th in three-point attempts allowed, and 28th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Cleveland is 8th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 12th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
