Former Lottery Pick Named As One Of The Atlanta Hawks Top Trade Targets This Season
We are still a few months from the NBA's trade deadline, but with 15-20 games being played for each team, you can start to formulate what each team might need to do come February. Whether it is trade veterans to help the team tank or adding in hopes of making a championship run, teams are likely looking at the trade market and seeing what it is going to be.
For the Atlanta Hawks, they are in a tricky position. They are clearly not a contender this season, but they can't truly tank due to not having their own draft picks. This is a young team with Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher as the big parts of the Hawks foundation moving forward, but the rest is up for debate. Atlanta has some veterans they could possibly trade at the deadline, but they could also add some pieces if they make sense. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz named the Hawks top three trade targets and the list included some interesting names:
- Collin Sexton, G, Utah Jazz
- Josh Green, G/F, Charlotte Hornets
- Dennis Schröder, PG, Brooklyn Nets
"Outside of Trae Young, there's not a lot of playmaking on this Atlanta Hawks roster. For a franchise that's continually struggled to defend (115.0 rating, 20th overall), the Hawks could use some more wings who can guard multiple positions alongside Young.
Sexton, 25, is a Georgia native who's averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 assists and shooting 44.4 percent from three this season. He regularly gives good effort on defense and could play alongside Young or Dyson Daniels.
Green, 24, has good size for the two-guard spot (6'5", 200 pounds) and has been red-hot from deep to begin the season (51.6 percent). Schröder began his career in Atlanta and would give the Hawks a veteran point guard to run the offense when Young needs a break."
These are all good options for the Hawks if the price is right, but that is the key. Atlanta does not have a lot of draft picks right now and can't sacrifice more of their future if the fit is not right.
Sexton is averaging 16.5 PPG this season on 47% shooting from the floor and 46% from three. Atlanta has struggled with three point shooting and spacing this season, as well as not having a reliable backup point guard. Kobe Bufkin is still young, but he has not been able to handle the backup point guard duties just yet.
Schroder is having a fantastic season for the Brooklyn Nets and with him being on an expiring contract, the deal will be interesting. Would the Hawks be interested in bringing him back to be the backup point guard? Will Schroder want to play in Atlanta?
Atlanta has expiring deals in Larry Nance and Clint Capela, as well as the Kings 1st round pick (protected 1-12) and Lakers 1st round pick (unprotected) as their main trade assets. Would the be willing to part with multiple of them to get one of these (or other) players? That will be a question leading up to the deadline.
