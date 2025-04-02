Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively's Status Revealed For Tonight's Game vs Atlanta
After being listed on the injury report coming into tonight's game vs the Hawks, the Mavericks have updated the status of both Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively. They are both available to play, but Lively will have a 15-minute limit tonight. Earlier today, the Mavs ruled out P.J. Washington.
The Hawks were beaten up on the glass last night vs Portland and had a poor three-point shooting night. Can they turn those things around tonight vs Dallas?
It was an ugly night for the Hawks on offense, shooting 44% from the field and 22% (7-32) from three, as well as committing 19 turnovers, of which Portland scored 23 points. While the three-point shooting and the turnovers were a big problem, the rebounding was arguably the biggest reason the Hawks lost. Portland outrebounded the Hawks 54-45, including 19 offensive rebounds for the Blazers. Portland shot the ball 11 more times than the Hawks and hit six more threes as well. When you lose the possession battle and the three-point battle, it almost guarantees a loss.
Trae Young scored 29 points (7-20 shooting) and handed out 15 assists. Dyson Daniels had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. No other Hawk had more than 13 points. It was a rough night for Zaccharie Risacher, who scored just nine points one game after setting his career high against Milwaukee. The Hawks' bench was mostly non-existent tonight, as none of Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Vit Krejci, Terance Mann, or Dominick Barlow were particularly effective.
