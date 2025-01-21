Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
After having their three-game winning streak snapped yesterday vs New York, the Hawks are back at home on Wednesday night vs the Detroit Pistons. Ahead of the game tomorrow, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable, Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) is questionable, and Zaccharie Risacher (left adductor strain) is out. This is going to be the fourth consecutive missed game for Risacher.
It was pretty easy to determine why the Hawks lost the game yesterday. They turned the ball over 23 times and were outscored in the second half 65-48. The third quarter in particular was poor for the Hawks on defense, allowing 40 points and 63% shooting from the Knicks. The offense was not really the problem for Atlanta, as they shot 47% from the field and 43% from three, but too many costly mistakes on the offensive end cost them the game and allowed the Knicks to battle back in the second half.
Trae Young did what he typically does in the Garden (27 points and six assists) and De'Andre Hunter had 22 points off the bench, but the Hawks could not get any other players going. Onyeka Okongwu got the start today but failed to get a double-double for the first time in the last four games. While Dyson Daniels has given Jalen Brunson trouble this season, it was Brunson who won that battle today and decisively. He had Daniels frustrated from the outset of the game and he eventually fouled out of the game.
The big worry from this game if you are the Hawks has to be the play of Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has not been shooting the ball well this season and has been hard to keep on the floor when that is happening because he is not a strong defender. Bogdanovic had made a three in 110 straight NBA games (5th longest in NBA history), but that ended today. Bogdanovic was 0-4 from three and only scored one point. One of Atlanta's biggest issues is that they lack shooting and without Bogdanovic, that is a glaring issue and will make winning consistently tough. Atlanta needs Bogdanovic to get back to the level he was playing at last season when he was arguably the best bench player in the NBA.
It was Brunson who was the big star today. He scored 34 points on 12-18 shooting and was able to frustrate Daniels. He got to his spot early and often and the Hawks could not stop him. Mikal Bridges scored 26 points and shot 12-17 from the floor. Both Bridges and Brunson have struggled in matchups with Atlanta this season, but they came up big today.
This loss ended the Hawks three game winning streak and leaves them at 22-20 ahead of tomorrow's game vs Detroit.
Related Links
NBA Midseason Grades: What Grade Do The Atlanta Hawks Deserve After the First Half?
ESPN Releases New Updated Rookie Rankings; Where Does Hawks No. 1 Pick Zaccharie Risacher Land?
Too Many Mistakes: Atlanta Turns It Over 23 Times In 119-110 Loss to the New York Knicks