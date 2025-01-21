NBA Midseason Grades: What Grade Do The Atlanta Hawks Deserve After the First Half?
While most consider the NBA All-Star Break the midway point of the NBA season, most teams have already played over half of their games. Yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks played their 42nd game, a loss to the New York Knicks and through these first 42 games, the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the surprises in the NBA. They are currently 22-20, but also 6-2 against the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Knicks. Dyson Daniels has come out of nowhere to be one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders, Jalen Johnson continues his ascension to stardom, and De'Andre Hunter is having the best season of his career. They might not be an NBA Finals contender, but this team has been better than most expected and could be a threat to pull an upset in the first round of the playoffs.
So grade should the Hawks get at the midway point of the year? CBS Sports Jack Maloney graded each Eastern Conference team and gave the Hawks a B-.
Atlanta Hawks: B-
Record: 22-20
The basics: 18th in offense, 19th in defense, 20th in net rating (-1.9)
Reason for optimism: They've proven they can beat the East's top teams.
Reason for pessimism: Can they stay healthy?
"The Hawks have run hot and cold all season long; thus far they have three winning streaks of at least three games and four losing streaks of at least three games. All told, it has been enough to keep them above .500 and in control of an automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season. Their grasp on a postseason berth feels tenuous, but if they can get there they've proven they can beat the East's top teams (7-3 against the top four seeds).
Perhaps the biggest question for the Hawks is whether they can stay healthy in the second half of the season. Clint Capela is the only player on the team who has appeared in all 42 games, and Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Larry Nance have all missed at least seven contests. If they can keep their top players on the floor together, they'll have a good chance to get back to the playoffs after missing out last season."
I think a B- is fair. The Hawks are not the most consistent team in the league, seemingly alternating between win streaks and losing streaks, but they have shown plenty of promise. They are going to be one of the most interesting teams at the trade deadline due the possibility of them being either buyers or sellers. Atlanta has the flexibility to be either.
