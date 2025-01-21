ESPN Releases New Updated Rookie Rankings; Where Does Hawks No. 1 Pick Zaccharie Risacher Land?
Heading into the season, there was a lot of chatter about how weak the 2024 NBA rookie class was. So far, it is hard to argue that there is a superstar that will emerge from this class, but there have been plenty of impact players who are helping their teams.
While he is not putting up eye-popping stats, especially for a No. 1 overall pick, Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher has shown flashes of having the tools to be an impact player in the league. He is rarely out of position as a defender and he processes things well on offense, rarely taking bad shots. Where he needs to improve is his shooting (under 30% three-point this season) and his ball handling. The good news is that one of Risacher's strengths pre-draft was his shooting ability and he is still young. He has time to grow into his frame, improve his shooting numbers, and become a high-level 3-and-D player in the NBA.
At the halfway point in the season, where should Risacher rank among his fellow rookies? In their newly updated rookie rankings, ESPN's Jeremy Woo had him just outside the top five:
"Although Risacher's box score production doesn't scream "No. 1 pick," the Hawks have to be happy thus far. The 19-year-old has been a reliable starter on an improved Atlanta team that has been able to insulate Trae Young with long, athletic defenders at other positions.
"Risacher has effectively worked in a platoon with veteran De'Andre Hunter, helping to move the ball and keep the offense flowing, and turning in useful defensive minutes for a rookie.
Atlanta hasn't asked Risacher, whose numbers haven't been spectacular, to create much offense either, predictable on a team centered around Young and Jalen Johnson. When the Hawks will start to take the training wheels off is a fair question -- he could stand to be more aggressive as a scorer, and at some point, they should want to see him stretch his limits. Regardless, Risacher's maturity and feel have allowed him to make an impact, and he has room to do more beyond a 3-and-D role."
The players Woo listed above Risacher were Alex Sarr (Wizards), Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies), Yves Miss (Pelicans), Zach Edey (Grizzlies), and Stephon Castle (Spurs).
This seems like a fair ranking, but I do think Risacher has a chance to move up. His biggest problem has been his three-point shooting, but I do think that will improve in the second half of the season. Compared to the other players on this list, Risacher does not have the same role or the minutes.
Risacher does a lot of little things well and has the makings of an impact player on both ends of the floor, which fits in perfectly with this Hawks team. Atlanta has started to build a team of long, athletic wing players and high-level defenders around Trae Young (Dyson Daniels for example) and it is paying off. Risacher is a core piece for Atlanta going forward and though he has struggled in various areas this season, the upside shows and I think this pick will pay off in the long term.
